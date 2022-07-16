Here's how long you wait to see a doctor at Ottawa's emergency departments
Here's how long you wait to see a doctor at Ottawa's emergency departments
The average wait time to see a doctor in Ottawa's emergency departments increased in May, with three Ottawa hospitals ranking in the top 10 in Ontario for the longest wait times.
New statistics from Health Quality Ontario shows patients waited an average of 2.1 hours to see a doctor in an Ontario emergency room in May, up from 1.9 hours in April.
In Ottawa, the average wait time to see a doctor for a first assessment in the emergency room was between 1.9 hours and 3.7 hours.
CHEO reported an average wait of 3.7 hours for the first assessment by a doctor in May, up from 3.4 hours in April. Ottawa's children's hospital recorded its busiest May on record, with more than 235 kids per day visiting the hospital for care.
The Ottawa Hospital General Campus saw an average wait of 3.6 hours for a first assessment by a doctor in May, up from 3.4 hours in April. At the Civic Campus, the average wait for a first assessment by a doctor was 2.8 hours in May, up from 2.5 hours in June.
Patients waited an average of 3.4 hours for a first assessment by a doctor at the Queensway Carleton Hospital in May, up from 2.8 hours in April.
The Montfort Hospital had the shortest wait to see a doctor, at 1.9 hours in May. That's up from 1.8 hours in April.
The statistics come as hospitals across Ottawa and eastern Ontario report longer than usual wait times in the emergency department due to patient volumes.
A message on CHEO's website says, "Expect longer waits. If your child needs urgent care, come to CHEO. Please bring any essentials you will need for a long wait, because it's a really busy time. As always, the sickest people get seen first."
The emergency room at the Glengarry Memorial Hospital is closed overnights until Aug. 3 due to staffing shortages, while the emergency room at the Perth Hospital has been closed since July 2.
CHEO, the Queensway Carleton Hospital and the Ottawa Hospital rank in the top 10 for the longest wait times for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency room.
The Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan Campus has the longest wait times to see a doctor in Ontario, at 5.1 hours in May. Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre has the second-longest wait times, followed by the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.
The Hawkesbury and District General Campus ranked fourth for wait times, at 3.8 hours.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
Medical examiner says Ivana Trump's death was accidental
Ivana Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump's first wife who passed away on Thursday, died as a result of an accident, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) said Friday.
B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
Why are recent staffing shortages and wage increases fanning inflation?
As the ramifications of inflation continue to ripple throughout the Canadian economy, rampant staffing shortages are leading to increases in employment wages, which one economist says may make things worse.
Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Murphy's Logic: America and guns - The right to kill over the right to live
Like a cherished family member with an addiction they are unable to recognize, the United States of America needs an intervention from those who care. The USA is tragically addicted to guns and the right to own them, use them and abuse them.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.
-
Man on electric scooter sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle downtown: police
A man who was operating an electric scooter is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Friday evening, police say.
-
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
Montreal
-
'Ukrainian Terry Fox' walking from Montreal to Ottawa to raise money for Ukraine's war victims
Oleksandr Kyyanytsya, a 32-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian with cerebral palsy, will cross 200 kilometres by foot on Saturday to raise funds for Ukrainian children needing amputation surgery.
-
Lafontaine tunnel partially closed due to vehicle fire
The Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel is partially closed Friday evening due to a vehicle on fire.
-
Flu shots, COVID-19 boosters crucial ahead of 'difficult' fall: Health Minister
During the federal Health Minister's visit to Quebec to sign a flu vaccine deal, a similar topic -- that of COVID-19 vaccines -- inevitably came up.
Northern Ontario
-
French language consultation underway in the north
It was a packed room in Sudbury this week as the city's French community came out to air their issues.
-
Sudbury group that feeds the homeless to reopen
A Sudbury not-for-profit organization called Bizzzy Bea’s began providing meals to those in need back in December 2020.
-
North Shore Challenge returns to Elliot Lake
The annual North Shore Challenge Drag Race is back. Elliot Lake CAO Daniel Gagnon said that after missing two years because of the pandemic, it is great to be back.
London
-
London boy still missing
According to police, Khoen Vankoughnett was in touch with a family member Thursday night but police have yet to locate him.
-
No rail service between London and Windsor: VIA
A transport truck driver has been charged after crashing into the CN Railway Bridge in Strathroy, Ont.
-
'We miss him and we need him': Man’s suspicious disappearance worries family
Sarnia police are searching for a 33-year-old man who they say hasn’t been seen since July 6.
Winnipeg
-
Ukraine war volunteer reunites with daughter at Blue Bombers game
A Manitoba man who spent the past four months volunteering in war-torn Ukraine was reunited with his daughter at a Blue Bombers game in Winnipeg.
-
'We're all competing for the same bodies': Staff shortages causing restaurants to turn away diners
Restaurant owners in Winnipeg are finding it difficult to compete with higher-paying jobs, with some saying experienced servers are hard to find.
-
'It's just a bit sad': parting with porcelain treasures
For many, once-cherished porcelain sets are now collecting dust. It's a shift being felt around the world, from a home in Winnipeg to one of the oldest porcelain manufacturers in the world.
Kitchener
-
Parents weigh options after COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under 5
A COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for children aged six months to five years old, and local parents share mixed reactions over if they should vaccinate their children.
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.
-
Police looking to speak with man seen peeking in University District windows
Waterloo region police are leaning on the public for information on a man found peeking into windows.
Calgary
-
Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage
A 40-year-old Lethbridge woman faces more than 15 charges, including attempted murder, in connection with Thursday's hostage taking at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office.
-
Unbeaten Blue Bombers survive scare to beat Stampeders 26-19
After trading field goals early in the second quarter, Winnipeg went up 13-10 when Collaros connected with Agudosi in the corner of the end zone at 13:08.
-
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
Saskatoon
-
Multiple fires burn on Saskatoon's outskirts
Firefighters were on scene battling a string of blazes on the edge of the city Friday afternoon.
-
'It's scary': Video shows 'probable' tornado near Allan, Sask.
Environment Canada is investigating reports of a possible tornado near Allan, Sk.
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.
Edmonton
-
2 in custody, 1 still at large after kidnapping north of Edmonton: RCMP
Two people are in custody and police are looking for a third after a kidnapping at a Métis settlement north of Edmonton earlier this week.
-
Tornado warning in western Alberta downgraded to severe thunderstorm warning
The tornado warning issued for Yellowhead County has ended. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Brazeau County near Cynthia and Lodgepole.
-
'We're in the dark': Edmonton family of woman killed in Ecuador want answers
A brother and sister from Edmonton are trying to piece together what happened to their mother last month in Ecuador.
Vancouver
-
B.C. caregiver found guilty in death of woman with Down syndrome
A caregiver from Port Coquitlam, B.C., who was charged in connection with the 2018 death of a B.C. woman with Down syndrome has been found guilty of one of the two charges against her.
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik wasn't worried about safety prior to fatal shooting, family says
There were no indications Ripudaman Singh Malik was concerned for his personal safety leading up to his death on Thursday, according to his grieving family.
-
At least 6 homes burned as wildfire spreads outside Lytton, B.C.
A wildfire just west of Lytton, B.C., has burned at least half a dozen homes but is spreading in the opposite direction of the village, officials said Friday.
Regina
-
'They took his identity away:' Kamsack altercation with police leads to arrest of well-known community elder
A simple traffic stop on Kamsack’s 3rd Avenue led to two arrests Thursday afternoon, along with allegations of racism.
-
Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.