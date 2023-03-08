Here's how long patients waited to see a doctor in Ottawa emergency departments

The wait time to see an emergency room doctor in Ottawa's adult hospitals exceeded the provincial average in January.

New statistics from Health Quality Ontario looks at the time spend waiting for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department. In January, the provincial average was 1.8 hours waiting to see a doctor in the emergency department.

The Ottawa Hospital General Campus had the longest wait time to see a doctor in the emergency room in Ottawa, and the third longest in Ontario, at 3.4 hours.

The average wait time to see a doctor was 2.8 hours at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital, 2.3 hours at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and 2.1 hours at the Montfort Hospital.

Wait times to see a doctor at CHEO in January were 1.6 hours, down from 3.6 hours in November when the children's hospital was dealing with an unprecedented demand due to a rise in influenza and respiratory cases.

The Hawkesbury and District General Campus reported an average wait of 3 hours to see a doctor in the emergency department, while the wait time was 2.8 hours in the ER at the Cornwall Community Hospital.

Across Ontario, patients waited an average of 21.2 hours in the emergency room in January before being admitted to the hospital.

Here are the wait times for Ottawa hospitals: CHEO 10.8 hours, Montfort Hospital 15.8 hours, Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus 20.6 hours, Queensway-Carleton Hospital 23.2 hours, and Ottawa Hospital General Campus 23.8 hours.

The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital reported wait times of 40.6 hours for patients to be admitted to the hospital.