Here's how long patients waited to see a doctor in Ottawa emergency departments
The wait time to see an emergency room doctor in Ottawa's adult hospitals exceeded the provincial average in January.
New statistics from Health Quality Ontario looks at the time spend waiting for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department. In January, the provincial average was 1.8 hours waiting to see a doctor in the emergency department.
The Ottawa Hospital General Campus had the longest wait time to see a doctor in the emergency room in Ottawa, and the third longest in Ontario, at 3.4 hours.
The average wait time to see a doctor was 2.8 hours at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital, 2.3 hours at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and 2.1 hours at the Montfort Hospital.
Wait times to see a doctor at CHEO in January were 1.6 hours, down from 3.6 hours in November when the children's hospital was dealing with an unprecedented demand due to a rise in influenza and respiratory cases.
The Hawkesbury and District General Campus reported an average wait of 3 hours to see a doctor in the emergency department, while the wait time was 2.8 hours in the ER at the Cornwall Community Hospital.
Across Ontario, patients waited an average of 21.2 hours in the emergency room in January before being admitted to the hospital.
Here are the wait times for Ottawa hospitals: CHEO 10.8 hours, Montfort Hospital 15.8 hours, Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus 20.6 hours, Queensway-Carleton Hospital 23.2 hours, and Ottawa Hospital General Campus 23.8 hours.
The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital reported wait times of 40.6 hours for patients to be admitted to the hospital.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal title
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
Ransomware attack hits Canadian engineering company working on military bases, power plants
A Canadian engineering giant whose work includes critical military, power and transportation infrastructure across the country has been hit with a ransomware attack. The Department of National Defence says Black & McDonald reported the attack last month, but the company has refused to publicly confirm the incident.
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
Bank of Canada holds key rate for first time in a year
The Bank of Canada is holding its key interest rate steady for the first time in a year, sticking to its wait-and-see approach even as its U.S. counterpart charts a more aggressive path.
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
opinion | These are the strategies the wealthy use to reduce their taxes
As tax deadlines approach, one of the top questions on people’s minds is, 'How can I reduce my taxes?'
Atlantic
-
WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May
Travellers looking to fly between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto will have one less airline option after WestJet confirmed that services between the two locations will be removed as of April 30.
-
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
-
Atlantic Lottery identifies $31 million jackpot winner
It has been a mystery up until now but Atlantic Lottery will reveal the winner of the $31 million Lotto Max Draw ticket that was sold in Cape Breton.
Toronto
-
'Don't allow your dogs to bark': City removes signage telling owners to keep dogs quiet
The City of Toronto is taking down a number of signs in city-run parks telling dog owners to limit barking as they said the messaging “did not meet the mark.”
-
Lockdown at Toronto school lifted after reports of person with a gun
The lockdown at a downtown Toronto school has been lifted following reports of a person with a gun on the property.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Toronto man wanted in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police issued an arrest warrant for a Toronto man wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri.
Montreal
-
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
-
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants to make it illegal to evict a tenant in favour of an Airbnb
Quebec Solidaire (QS) considers it intolerable for landlords to evict tenants in order to convert their homes to Airbnb, especially in the midst of a housing crisis. QS spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is calling on the Legault government to quickly amend the Civil Code to prohibit evictions for the purpose of converting to tourist accommodation.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive, people asked to avoid the area
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at a North Bay motel on Wednesday morning.
-
Ransomware attack hits Canadian engineering company working on military bases, power plants
A Canadian engineering giant whose work includes critical military, power and transportation infrastructure across the country has been hit with a ransomware attack. The Department of National Defence says Black & McDonald reported the attack last month, but the company has refused to publicly confirm the incident.
-
How a 10-year-old Canadian girl is fighting to eliminate grocery store produce stickers
At 10 years old, Maya Thiru is leading her own plastic pollution campaign alongside a Canadian environmental advocacy organization that ultimately aims to ban plastic stickers seen on fruits and vegetables in grocery stores.
London
-
Highlighting women’s achievements and barriers to equality: International Women's Day
Wednesday marks International Women’s Day, a globally recognized day to reflect and celebrate women’s achievements throughout history. From fighting for the right to vote, to having a woman in the white house, women have certainly come a long way. But the push for equality is not over yet, as women’s rights are still being challenged internationally
-
Southwestern Public Health sounds alarm following 'dramatic rise' in cases of whooping cough
Health officials in Oxford and Elgin counties are warning parents and guardians to keep their children up to date on their vaccinations following a 'dramatic rise' in cases of pertussis — also known as whooping cough — over the past 14 months. This represents 40 per cent of the provincial total from that time period.
-
SUV rear ends school bus in Huron County
Minor injuries are reported to the driver of an SUV after a crash involving a school bus. Huron County OPP were called to the scene near Huron Park around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported for people on the bus.
Winnipeg
-
Gun threat prompted lockdown in Winnipeg school on Tuesday
A threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school Tuesday afternoon prompted a lockdown as police officers swept through the school and soon determined the threat was not credible, the school division's superintendent tells CTV News.
-
RCMP told Ottawa it could offer advice to Winnipeg police on landfill search: document
A newly released document shows the head of the RCMP told Ottawa the national police force could offer guidance to the Winnipeg police on searching a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
Trial of retired Winnipeg priest charged with indecent assault wraps up
Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of retired 93-year-old priest Arthur Masse.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian involved in Kitchener LRT crash
Waterloo regional police are currently on scene of an LRT crash in Kitchener involving a pedestrian.
-
Ontario’s highest court dismisses appeal by Trinity Bible Chapel over COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Woolwich Township’s Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God after the two churches pushed back against COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Police, City of Waterloo tight-lipped on St. Patrick’s Day plans
With just over a week to go until St. Patrick’s Day, police and the City of Waterloo tell CTV News they have a plan in place – but it appears they’re keeping it to themselves.
Calgary
-
Walcott chastises 'intolerant' protests of drag queens, calls on Calgarians to support 'most vulnerable'
In a letter released Tuesday, Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott condemned the actions of protesters who he says 'hope to erode our freedoms' by first targeting the most vulnerable members of society.
-
Calgary woman has big plans for $3M lottery win
Travel, retirement and an investment property are among the ideas that one Calgary woman is considering now that she's the city's newest multi-millionaire.
-
RCMP investigating pipe bomb explosions in southern Alberta town
Mounties are investigating two separate pipe bomb explosions in the town of Claresholm, Alta., that damaged garbage receptacles.
Saskatoon
-
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
-
'His face still haunts me': Witness testifies in La Ronge murder case
The family of a 29-year-old La Ronge man who was killed nearly three years ago said the court process has been difficult, but they have faith in the justice system.
-
Former Sask. group home employee pleads guilty to sexually assaulting residents with disabilities
A man accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting residents at a group home he worked at has pleaded guilty.
Edmonton
-
Video of stabbing suspect in west Edmonton 'violent assault' released
Police have released photos and video of a male who violently assaulted another man in west Edmonton last month.
-
NDP promising free birth control for Albertans if elected in May
Alberta's NDP is promising to follow in the footsteps of B.C.'s NDP and make birth control free if it wins the next provincial election.
-
Growth in Grades 4-9 classes restricting school choice: Edmonton Public Schools
Class sizes are growing at Edmonton Public Schools, with the largest growth happening at the Grade 4 to 9 level, where the average ranges from 23 to 26 students.
Vancouver
-
Red Robin fires manager at B.C. restaurant who allegedly berated staff, threw cheese sauce at guest
The assistant manager of a Red Robin restaurant in Prince George has been fired over an altercation on Sunday night that was anything but family-friendly.
-
'We went flying': B.C. couple questions why RCMP officer not facing charges in alleged road rage incident
A B.C. couple say an RCMP officer—who is awaiting trial on criminal charges related to an on-duty shooting – crashed into their car during what they describe as a road rage incident on Christmas Day.
-
Annual count of Metro Vancouver homeless underway after pandemic hiatus
More than 1,000 volunteers have fanned out across Metro Vancouver for the first homeless count since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
-
Fatal fire in village of Quinton not being investigated as suspicious: RCMP
One person is dead following a fire in a central Saskatchewan village.
-
Regina city council set to vote on application for $128M in federal dollars for new aquatic centre
Regina city council will decide whether or not to apply for a total of $128 million in funding from Ottawa for a new aquatics centre during Wednesday's council meeting.
-
SaskTel adds 48 communities to $200M Rural Fibre Initiative
An additional 48 towns and villages have been added to SaskTel's Rural Fibre Initiative.