Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa emergency departments

Two Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest waits in Ontario for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department this fall, while all hospitals in the capital reported wait times longer than the provincial average to see a doctor.

New statistics from Health Quality Ontario show the average wait time for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department was 2 hours at all Ontario hospitals in September.

The Ottawa Hospital General Campus reported a wait time of 4.4 hours to see a doctor in September, the third longest wait time in Ontario. CHEO reported an average wait of 3.3 hours to see a doctor, the 10th longest wait in the province.

At other hospitals in Ottawa, the average wait for a first assessment by a doctor was 2.6 hours at the Montfort Hospital, 3.1 hours at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, and 3.2 hours at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital.

The Windsor Regional Hospital and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto had the longest wait time for a first assessment in Ontario at 4.5 hours, while the wait at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital was 4.4 hours.

The Kingston General Hospital reported a wait time of three hours for a first visit by the doctor in the emergency department.

Wait time for admission

The wait time for a patient to be admitted to the hospital from the emergency department exceeded the provincial average of 20.2 hours at three Ottawa hospitals.

The wait time for admission was 20.8 hours at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital, 21.3 hours at the Civic Campus and 23.1 hours at the General Campus.

CHEO reported an average wait time of 13.9 hours for admission, while the wait time was 15.1 hours at the Montfort Hospital.