OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here’s how it feels this Saturday in Ottawa

    A sunny spring day in Ottawa. (Photo by Sandra Ivleva on Unsplash) A sunny spring day in Ottawa. (Photo by Sandra Ivleva on Unsplash)
    Share

    Mild temperatures with sunny skies are in the forecast for the capital this Saturday.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a sunny day with a high of 7 C on Saturday. At night, a low of 0 C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries are forecasted.

    The temperature will go up on Sunday to reach a high of 10 C. Clear skies and a low of -3 C are also in the forecast.

    A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 12 C are in the forecast for Monday. The capital will also see cloudy periods at night and a low 0 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News