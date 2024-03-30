Here’s how it feels this Saturday in Ottawa

Mild temperatures with sunny skies are in the forecast for the capital this Saturday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a sunny day with a high of 7 C on Saturday. At night, a low of 0 C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries are forecasted.

The temperature will go up on Sunday to reach a high of 10 C. Clear skies and a low of -3 C are also in the forecast.

A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 12 C are in the forecast for Monday. The capital will also see cloudy periods at night and a low 0 C.