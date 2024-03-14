Here’s how it feels in Ottawa this Thursday

Enjoy it while it lasts, as the capital will have a sunny day on Thursday.

Environment Canada’s forecasts calls for a high of 13 C today. At night, the capital will see a low of 3 C and a 70 per cent chance of periods of rain.

A mix of sun and clouds, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C are forecasted for Friday. A low of -5 C and a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries are forecasted for the night.

Temperatures will start to drop on the weekend. A high of 8 C and a low of 2 C are forecasted for Saturday.

Sunday will have a high of 6 C and a low of -4 C.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over this month.