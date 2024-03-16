Here’s how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday

Though mild temperatures continue to linger around the capital this Saturday, rain showers are in the forecast.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers late this afternoon and a high of 6 C. A low of 1 C and also a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries are forecasted for Saturday night.

On Sunday, we’ll see a high of 6 C and a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers near noon. Cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries with a low of 0 C are forecasted for the night.

It’s going to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers on Monday. A high of 3 C and a low -4 C are also in the forecast.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the month of March.