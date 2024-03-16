Here’s how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday
Though mild temperatures continue to linger around the capital this Saturday, rain showers are in the forecast.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers late this afternoon and a high of 6 C. A low of 1 C and also a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries are forecasted for Saturday night.
On Sunday, we’ll see a high of 6 C and a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers near noon. Cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries with a low of 0 C are forecasted for the night.
It’s going to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers on Monday. A high of 3 C and a low -4 C are also in the forecast.
Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the month of March.
W5 In search for freedom, Chinese migrants increasingly risk it all by braving the Darien Gap
A W5 crew crosses the Darien Gap -- knows as planet's most dangerous 100 kilometre stretch -- along with thousands of migrants destined for the United States and Canada.
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
Toronto police make arrest as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Trudeau event
At least one person has been arrested at a rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside an event in Toronto featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
W5 'Narco Jungle': My trek across the dangerous Darien Gap
W5 managing editor and host Avery Haines chronicles her perilous trek across the Darien Gap, which hundreds of thousands of migrants risk their lives crossing every year.
A warming island's mice are breeding out of control and eating seabirds. An extermination is planned
Mice accidentally introduced to a remote island near Antarctica 200 years ago are breeding out of control because of climate change, and they are eating seabirds and causing major harm in a special nature reserve with "unique biodiversity."
Russia says Ukrainian shelling killed 2 in a border city while it thwarted an incursion
Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod killed two people, officials said Saturday, while Russia claimed to have thwarted a new attempt by saboteurs to cross the border.
Russians cast ballots on Day 2 of an election preordained to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule
Voters across Russia cast ballots Saturday on the second day of an election set to formalize six more years of power for President Vladimir Putin, who faces no serious challengers after crushing political dissent over his nearly quarter-century of rule.
1 dead as Calgary standoff comes to an end after nearly 30 hour standoff
An armed standoff at a house in south Calgary lasting nearly 30 hours ended Friday when police killed a man who refused to allow them to execute a search warrant.
Ceasefire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume Sunday in Qatar
Stalled talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.
Atlantic
Water leak forces relocation of Halifax hospital patients
A water leak at the Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building in Halifax has led to the relocation of some patients from the Mental Health and Addictions inpatient unit.
Man arrested following Montague Gold Mines stabbing: N.S. RCMP
A 52-year-old man is in custody after an alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines, N.S., Saturday morning.
Conservative leader Poilievre makes campaign style stops in the Maritimes
If you are in the Maritimes, you may have seen some new advertisements from the Conservative Party of Canada aimed at the Justin Trudeau Liberal government and its carbon pricing policy.
Toronto
Do you have a video doorbell? Some models can be hacked
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
Here's what's happening in Toronto this St. Patrick's Day weekend
St. Patrick’s Day is this Sunday, and with it, a parade, pub crawls and road closures. Here’s what you need to know going into the weekend ahead.
Montreal
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
'Plan in advance': Eclipse glasses are hot sellers ahead of rare celestial event
These days, Mylene Gamache-Tremblay spends her evenings and weekends taking orders for solar eclipse glasses, and packing and shipping them around the eastern part of the country. The Montreal-area online toy retailer says fulfilling orders is taking up every waking moment.
Still without a contract agreement, Quebec nurses set to demonstrate Saturday
Members of the health-care union Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) will voice their criticisms in Quebec City on Saturday because the provincial government has yet to agree to renew collective agreements for the majority of public-sector nurses.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. youth meets his NHL idol Connor Bedard during March Break trip
A Mattawa hockey player had a March Break he’ll not soon forget: he got to meet his idol, NHL superstar Connor Bedard while in Chicago.
Program helping northern Ontario ERs stay open set to expire
A program that helps rural and northern Ontario hospitals avoid temporary ER closures is set to expire at the end of the month, after a series of last-minute renewals, and hospitals are anxiously awaiting word from the government on what happens next.
-
Windsor
School board trustee to call for reconsideration of school naming policy
The trustee who put forward the controversial name for Kingsville’s new school will call for reconsideration to the board’s naming policy.
'This has become an alarming crisis': Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society renting a house for surrendered youth
The Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society (CAS) is renting a house to help care for children and teens with complex mental health issues who have been surrendered by their parents.
Police looking for suspect after loss prevention officer threatened
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a business in the 3200 block of Sandwich St. near Mill Street, where a person concealed several items and tried to leave the store.
London
Neighbours worry long-time eyesore in south London, Ont. becoming magnet for crime
You can’t miss the mess on Exeter Road. Recently a chorus of complaints has grown louder about the state of the former St. Pierre Renovation Centre at 595 Exeter Rd. in London.
Heavy police presence in Exeter, Ont. for second day in a row
Residents and businesses in downtown Exeter were evacuated while police conducted an ongoing investigation.
Cowan continues point streak, tying franchise record
It was an historic night at Budweiser Gardens Friday when the Knights took on The Soo Greyhounds.
Kitchener
New allegations of unpaid work at Kitchener, Ont. grocer
New allegations have been made about a Kitchener, Ont. grocer. Businesses, vendors and former workers claim they're still waiting to be paid.
Carjacking caught on camera as local vehicle thefts keep rising
Two more carjackings were reported Thursday in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number of successful or attempted thefts to 10 in the just the last three months.
Husky covered in own waste left in parking lot in Woodstock, Ont.
A dog covered in its own waste was dumped in a Tim Hortons parking lot in Woodstock, Ont. earlier this week.
Barrie
Here are the locations the health unit says you may have been exposed to the measles virus
Several new potential measles exposure sites have been identified after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed the region's first case of the virus this week.
Man accused of violently assaulting senior at trailer park maintains his innocence
Gary Costa is accused of beating a neighbour at the trailer park in July 2022 when police say he became so enraged he sent a senior to the hospital with critical injuries.
10 distracted drivers nabbed in 3 hours in Elmvale
Provincial police, on the lookout for distracted drivers, caught 10 motorists in three hours in Simcoe County on Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
'Larger systemic failure': Advocates call for change to the child welfare system following comments from police chief
Experts and advocates are calling for change, following stark comments from Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth about a spike in violent crimes committed by youths.
'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
Rally marks International Day Against Police Brutality in Winnipeg
A rally took over the steps of Winnipeg city hall to mark the International Day Against Police Brutality.
Calgary
Rezoning for Housing community walking tour of Capitol Hill cancelled after organizers receive threats
A walking tour of Capitol Hill scheduled for Saturday afternoon was cancelled Friday after organizers say they received threats.
With Navalny dead, his allies keep fighting to undermine Putin's grip on power
When Navalny died suddenly in February at age 47 in a remote Arctic prison, his team was left with a monumental challenge: sustaining an opposition movement against Putin — who is all but assured to be reelected — without the living example of their defiant and charismatic leader.
Edmonton
Noah Madrano case: Deadline for plea deal or trial set for Friday, source says
Noah Madrano had to decide whether he wanted to take a plea deal or go to trial this summer on Friday, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told CTV News Edmonton.
CSU 52, library workers to receive 6.25% increase, $1k lump sum under tentative agreement with city
The union representing city and library workers has shared more information on a tentative deal reached to avoid a strike.
Regina
Suspicious package call in south Regina determined to be hoax: police
An investigation is underway following a suspicious package call at a business in Regina’s south end on Friday morning.
Dancers honour Ukrainian heritage at annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival in Regina
The annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival kicked off this week in Regina.
Riders sign Fiesta Bowl record-holding QB Jack Coan
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of Fiesta Bowl record-holding quarterback Jack Coan on Friday.
Saskatoon
‘It was my dream’: Sask. singer takes stage on Canada’s Got Talent
An Indigenous singer from Prince Albert will make her debut on the newest season of Canada’s Got Talent on March 26th.
SaskEnergy announces new rebate program for energy-efficient homes
SaskEnergy has announced a new incentive for homebuilders and buyers to increase the efficiency of new homes.
RCMP investigating suspicious death in a Sask. home
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a 26-year-old man from Patuanak, Sask. was found dead in a home.
Vancouver
Surrey RCMP appeal for help finding assault suspect who missed court date
Surrey Mounties are asking the public for help finding a man wanted on a variety of charges, including assault and unlawful confinement.
Giving up on B.C. health care: Why a Port Alberni man went to Mexico for surgery
Bruce Gordon got tired of waiting years for knee replacement surgery in B.C. – so he went to Puerto Vallarta and paid for the procedure himself.
Rally held for construction worker killed in Vancouver crane incident
It was a tragedy that left a family devastated – a mother of two from Mexico killed at a Vancouver construction site in a crane-related incident last month.
Vancouver Island
Mounties arrest suspect after alleged sexual assault, indecent exposure in Langford, B.C.
A 27-year-old man is facing possible charges of sexual assault, indecent exposure and obstructing a police officer after allegedly exposing himself to residents and assaulting a woman on Vancouver Island.
Victoria council approves 25 per cent pay hike. Here's how much councillors will make
City councillors in Victoria have voted themselves a 25 per cent pay hike, adding just over $13,000 to each councillor's annual remuneration.
Kelowna
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.