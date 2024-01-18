OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's how cold it feels in Ottawa on Thursday

    Workers with a chainsaw make adjustments to a stairway leading to the Rideau Canal Skateway, as it is yet to open, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Maintenance crews have flooded the ice over the past two nights to try and achieve the 30 cm of ice required to allow opening of the skateway. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Workers with a chainsaw make adjustments to a stairway leading to the Rideau Canal Skateway, as it is yet to open, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Maintenance crews have flooded the ice over the past two nights to try and achieve the 30 cm of ice required to allow opening of the skateway. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Share

    The cold temperatures will be impossible to ignore in Ottawa on Thursday, as it feels like -17 degrees and it will feel even colder tonight.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, high of -6 C and wind gusts up to 15 km/h. There’s a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Overnight will see a low of -19 C and wind chill of -26 degrees.

    It’s going to be sunny on Friday with a high of -13 C and wind chill of -26 degrees in the morning. Cloudy periods are forecasted overnight with a low of -18 C.

    On Saturday, it’s going to be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -11 C.

    Cloudy periods and a low of -13 C are forecasted overnight.

    The sun will rise again on Sunday with a low of -10 C. Overnight will have cloudy periods and a low of -13 C.

    Meanwhile, Monday will have a high of -5 C with some clouds. It’s going to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -7 C overnight.

    Sixty per cent chance of snow is forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday.

    A high of -4 C and a low of -6 C are forecasted for Tuesday.

    Wednesday will see a high of -1 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -6 C and a low of -16 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News