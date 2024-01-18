Here's how cold it feels in Ottawa on Thursday

The cold temperatures will be impossible to ignore in Ottawa on Thursday, as it feels like -17 degrees and it will feel even colder tonight.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, high of -6 C and wind gusts up to 15 km/h. There’s a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Overnight will see a low of -19 C and wind chill of -26 degrees.

It’s going to be sunny on Friday with a high of -13 C and wind chill of -26 degrees in the morning. Cloudy periods are forecasted overnight with a low of -18 C.

On Saturday, it’s going to be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -11 C.

Cloudy periods and a low of -13 C are forecasted overnight.

The sun will rise again on Sunday with a low of -10 C. Overnight will have cloudy periods and a low of -13 C.

Meanwhile, Monday will have a high of -5 C with some clouds. It’s going to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -7 C overnight.

Sixty per cent chance of snow is forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A high of -4 C and a low of -6 C are forecasted for Tuesday.

Wednesday will see a high of -1 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -6 C and a low of -16 C.