Here's how CAA Members save with back-to-school shopping

It's that time of year again. The humidity is in full force, the August long weekend is behind us, and the Labour Day weekend is peeking around the corner. All of that means one thing: it's time to get ready for the school year, including back-to-school shopping.

Now, there's no ignoring the fact that prices are up across the board, and we're all feeling that pinch. Fortunately, CAA has put together a huge variety of ways to save on everything from school supplies and sports equipment to travel and experiences, so your money can go the extra mile.

Before we get into all the amazing ways you can save money as a CAA Member, save yourself some time and bookmark the CAA Rewards website. You'll find hundreds of different retail partners that offer discounts for students and their families alike.

Back-to-school supplies

Now that you've saved that link, there are two key ways CAA Members can save big: with discounts, and with CAA Dollars® when you shop online.

If you're in the market for a new laptop or other electronics for school, you can save up to 20% at The Source, and if you need a new pair of glasses for classes and lectures, save up to 50% at LensCrafters with your CAA Membership.

And when you stock up on new shoes and outfits, sporting goods, stationary, books, toys, or instruments, you can check it all off your list while earning CAA Dollars® from some of your favourite stores. Here are just a few of the great ways to earn CAA Dollars when shopping online:

Staples: earn 3% in CAA Dollars

Sephora: earn 5% in CAA Dollars

Clinique: earn 8% in CAA Dollars

Chatters: earn 7% in CAA Dollars

CAA Dollars can be redeemed on booking vacations, on CAA Memberships, to purchase CAA merchandise, and much, much more.

Once you're stocked up with all the supplies you need, it's time to start planning the trips to and from campus.

Travel and experiences

If your child is moving to campus, it's a good idea to plan some trips home (or to visit them at school!) And of course, CAA is here to help make that more affordable.

Want to make a road trip out to visit your kid, or to visit home? CAA Members can save 3¢/L on fuel and get 10% off car washes at participating locations. Want to skip the drive and take the train? CAA has partnered with VIA Rail Canada, so members can save up to 20% on train tickets.

Between classes, studying, and homework, it's important to relax, enjoy yourself, and spend time with new friends. CAA Members can save on tickets to see the Ottawa Redblacks and at select restaurants.

Roadside assistance

Of course, in addition to special offers and amazing discounts from retailers and on travel spending, CAA offers world-class roadside services. Just in case you ever find yourself in an emergency while travelling to school or work, having roadside assistance is one of the smartest purchases you can make.

CAA has a range of membership options, including 24/7 emergency roadside assistance with CAA Classic®, Plus®, or Premier® Memberships. And if you don't need extensive roadside coverage, you can still get all other benefits with the CAA Everyday Membership - including the same savings on insurance that every CAA Member gets access to.

Plus, all members are automatically enrolled in the CAA Rewards program, so you can start saving on everyday purchases from thousands of CAA Rewards partner stores.

To top it all off, you can use your CAA Dollars to reduce the cost of your CAA Membership costs, or pay for it entirely! The average individual CAA Member saves almost $550 per year, almost 3 times the cost of the highest-tier CAA Membership. Just another way to put your money to work.

And to learn more about how you can save by becoming a CAA Member, find out which CAA Memberships is right for you or call 1-844-252-3648 to speak directly with a CAA agent.