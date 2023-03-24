Here's a look at the highest paid public sector employees in Ottawa in 2022
Ottawa's former city manager, the top doctor and a deputy police chief were the highest paid public servants at Ottawa City Hall and Ottawa Police headquarters last year.
The Ontario government released the so-called Sunshine List for 2022 Friday afternoon, which lists the compensation for all public sector employees who earned $100,000 or more last year.
The city of Ottawa says the list includes 5,831 employees at City Hall, the Ottawa Public Library and Ottawa Police Service. The list includes 1,657 police officers and staff, 851 fire service employees and 309 paramedic employees.
The highest paid municipal employee at Ottawa City Hall in 2022 was former city manager Steve Kanellakos, who earned $357,113. Kanellakos announced his sudden retirement at the end of November.
Ottawa Police Service Deputy Chief Steve Bell earned $333,037 in 2022. Bell served as interim police chief between February and October, following the resignation of former chief Peter Sloly. Sloly did not appear on the Sunshine list for top earners in 2022.
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches was third on the list, earning $330,739 last year. Etches earned $326,602 in 2021.
OC Transpo General Manager Renee Amilcar earned $330,664 last year, her first full year as the head of Ottawa's transit service.
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services general manager Dan Chenier earned $299,307, while Commmunity and Social Services General Manager Donna Gray earned $298,921.
Interim City Manager Wendy Stephanson earned $293,921 in 2022. Stephanson is Ottawa's City Treasurer, but was moved into the interim City Manager role when Kanellakos retired.
Invest Ottawa President Michael Tremblay earned $336,616.
Highest Paid Civil Servants in Ottawa
The president of the Ottawa Hospital was Ottawa's highest paid civil servant in 2022. Cameron Love earned $647,124.
University of Ottawa faculty of medicine dean Bernard Jasmin earned $443,142, while University of Ottawa Heart Institute president Thierry Masana earned $430,212.
Highest paid public employees at Ottawa's hospitals and post-secondary institutions
- Ottawa Hospital president and CEO Cameron Love - $647,124
- University of Ottawa faculty of medicine dean Bernard Jasmine - $443,142
- Montfort Hospital president Dr. Bernard Leduc - $437,699
- University of Ottawa Heart Institute president Thierry Mesana - $430,212
- Royal Ottawa President Joanne Bezzubetz - $406,284
- University of Ottawa president Jacques Fremont - $399,616
- Carleton University president Benoit-Antoine Bacon - $394,490
- Ottawa Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Virginia Roth - $396,002
- University of Ottawa dean Stephane Brutus - $369,620
- Queensway-Carleton Hospital president Andrew Falconer - $362,879
- CHEO/Newborn Screening Ontario Executive Director Pranesh Chakraborty - $360,019
- Ottawa Hospital Senior Medical Official Kathleen Gartke - $343,723
- Algonquin College president Claude Brule - $337,500
- Ottawa Hospital executive vice president and chief clinical officer Suzanne Madore - $337,385
- CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter - $329,999
