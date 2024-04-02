Here's a look at Ottawa's busiest red light cameras so far in 2024

King Edward Avenue and Wellington Street have been Ottawa's red light district so far this year, with hundreds of tickets issued for running red lights at intersections along the two streets.

Statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued 6,698 tickets to drivers running red lights in the first two months of 2024. The cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023 and 53,956 tickets for running red lights in 2022.

Three of the four busiest red light cameras are located on King Edward Avenue, the busy road connecting commuters to the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge and Gatineau.

The camera on King Edward Avenue at St. Patrick Street issued 623 tickets in the first two months of the year. The camera on King Edward Avenue at Besserer Street issued 244 tickets, while the camera on King Edward Avenue at St. Andrew Street issued 239 tickets.

Statistics show the camera on Wellington Street at Bay Street, near Parliament Hill, issued 435 tickets for running red lights in January and February.

The fine for being caught running a red light by the red light cameras is $325, which includes a service fee and victim surcharge. The ticket for running the red light is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Here is a look at the top 12 red light camera locations in 2023