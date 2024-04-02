Here's a look at Ottawa's busiest red light cameras so far in 2024
King Edward Avenue and Wellington Street have been Ottawa's red light district so far this year, with hundreds of tickets issued for running red lights at intersections along the two streets.
Statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued 6,698 tickets to drivers running red lights in the first two months of 2024. The cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023 and 53,956 tickets for running red lights in 2022.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Three of the four busiest red light cameras are located on King Edward Avenue, the busy road connecting commuters to the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge and Gatineau.
The camera on King Edward Avenue at St. Patrick Street issued 623 tickets in the first two months of the year. The camera on King Edward Avenue at Besserer Street issued 244 tickets, while the camera on King Edward Avenue at St. Andrew Street issued 239 tickets.
Statistics show the camera on Wellington Street at Bay Street, near Parliament Hill, issued 435 tickets for running red lights in January and February.
The fine for being caught running a red light by the red light cameras is $325, which includes a service fee and victim surcharge. The ticket for running the red light is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.
Here is a look at the top 12 red light camera locations in 2023
- King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street – 623 tickets
- Wellington Street southbound at Bay Street – 435 tickets
- King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer Street – 244 tickets
- King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street – 239 tickets
- Hunt Club Road eastbound at Downpatrick Road – 190 tickets
- Carling Avenue eastbound at Holly Acres – 183 tickets
- Elgin Street eastbound at Pretoria Bridge/Queen Elizabeth Driveway – 173 tickets
- Kent Street northbound at Arlington – 163 tickets
- Carling Avenue eastbound at Island Park Drive – 159 tickets
- Catherine Street westbound at Kent Street – 157 tickets
- Walkley Road westbound at Ryder/Don Reid Drive – 146 tickets
- Berrigan Drive at Wessex/Greenbank – 144 tickets
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Lansdowne 2.0 faces crucial procedural vote at city's finance committee Tuesday
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spring storm to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow across Eastern Canada
An early spring storm is set to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow to five provinces in Eastern Canada.
Ontario diabetes patient initially denied Ozempic coverage
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
Pope exposes confidential details of past conclaves and settles scores with Pope Benedict XVI's aide
Pope Francis has exposed the political 'manoeuvres' used to sway votes during the two most recent elections of popes, while denying he is planning to reform the process for future conclaves, in a book-length interview published Tuesday.
opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?
Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.
Stranded orca calf remains in B.C. lagoon, breaching at regular intervals
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
Russia says it is working on removing Taliban from its terrorist list
Russia said on Tuesday it had important matters to discuss with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders and was working to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations.
NEW A senior took a DNA test decades after being adopted. He found 6 siblings he had never met
An Alberta man was nearly in his 80s when he found out he had six siblings across Canada, thanks to his granddaughter searching for roots of their family tree.
DEVELOPING Canadian-American citizen among seven aid workers killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
A Canadian-American citizen is among the seven aid workers who were killed by an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.
Jennifer Garner mourns her father William Garner after his death at 85
Jennifer Garner shared with her social media followers on Monday that her father William Garner has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Early spring snowfall may bring up to 30 cm to parts of the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
-
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
-
RCMP reopen highway at Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border crossing after carbon tax protest
Hundreds of cars and trucks lined either side of the highway at the Nova Scotia–New Brunswick border Monday as anti-carbon tax campaigners took their protest to the land crossing.
Toronto
-
Up to 50 mm of rain possible as spring storm targets Toronto
A spring storm is expected to hit Toronto on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds to the GTA and parts of southern Ontario.
-
Ontario diabetes patient initially denied Ozempic coverage
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
-
Ajax, Ont. man charged with murder in death of girlfriend
A man from Ajax has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec cab drivers demand compensation for deflation of licences when Uber arrived
A trial opens in a class action lawsuit in which cab drivers are accusing the Quebec government of causing their permits to lose value by allowing the ride-sharing company Uber to operate, and then abolishing the permit system.
-
Q&A: Myths and legends of a solar eclipse
As Montrealers prepare to witness the sun's total eclipse on April 8, some experts have pointed out that the celestial phenomenon has prompted many myths throughout the years.
-
Minor damage after incendiary device thrown at Montreal business
Montreal police are investigating after an incendiary device was thrown inside a commercial building in the Saint-Laurent borough.
Northern Ontario
-
Massive pothole in Timmins drawing a lot of attention online
A water main break is to blame for a massive pothole at the corner of a residential street in Timmins, a city spokesperson told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
-
Manhunt for four 'dangerous' suspects in northern Ont. ends with drug-related charges
After a vehicle failed to stop for police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., a massive search for four suspects ended with arrests more than 200 kilometres away in Field.
-
Evidence of arousal leads to sex assault conviction for northern Ont. man
A North Bay man has been found guilty of sexual assault in connection with an incident almost a decade ago involving a young victim.
Windsor
-
Assault in Chatham leads to warrant and arrest
A man has been arrested after an assault on March 31 in Chatham. According to police, a man and a woman got into a verbal argument while walking on King Street.
-
Impaired drivers arrested in Windsor-Essex over Easter weekend
The drivers ranged in age from 24 to 59 years old and in no particular order, were from Kingsville, Windsor, Tecumseh, Leamington
-
Do you support a landfill in Dresden? Ontario wants to know
The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks has launched a proposal that – if accepted - would require York1 Environmental Waste Solutions to do a full environmental assessment.
London
-
New home planned for Middlesex County Council
Middlesex County Council voted unanimously on a plan and design to move into a new location in south London during a recent meeting.
-
Bus shelters smashed in northeast London, Ont.
London Transit Commission (LTC) officials say they have notified police after 17 bus shelters were smashed in the city’s northeast end.
-
Spring rainstorm to batter the region, special weather statements in effect
An early spring storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall across the region.
Kitchener
-
Minor hockey player suspended after calling out racism on the ice
A 16-year-old claimed another hockey player called him the N-word during a match. His mother and coach are wondering why he was then suspended for seven games.
-
Emergency crews respond to late night rollover crash in Waterloo, driver charged
A Kitchener woman has been charged with impaired driving after her vehicle flipped over and hit a tree.
-
Collision closes Highway 7/8 in New Hamburg
Two damaged vehicles could be seen just off of Highway 7/8 in New Hamburg on Monday night.
Barrie
-
Alcona fire displaces residents from their home
Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.
-
15-year-old faces slew of drugs and weapons charges: OPP
Foot chase in Southgate leads to arrest of young teenager.
-
Spring storm to bring strong winds, rain & snow to central Ontario
Mother Nature is whipping up a spring storm for central Ontario this week, with strong winds, rain and snow in the forecast.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manitoba extending fuel tax holiday
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
-
Budget day in Manitoba expected to change several taxes, credits and refunds
Manitoba's NDP government is set to introduce its first budget today since winning last October's election.
-
'A miracle': Manitoba community helps injured cat get second chance at life
The community of Gimli has come together to help ensure a beloved feline was able to get life-extending care.
Calgary
-
Police investigate reports of possible shooting in Cougar Ridge
Calgary police are investigating after a number of shell casings were found in the southwest community of Cougar Ridge.
-
Dozens displaced after fire significantly damages Deer Run apartment building
Dozens of residents of an apartment building in Deer Run were displaced after a Monday evening fire caused significant damage to the building.
-
'Small distraction': Mayor Jyoti Gondek reacts to a chorus of boos from Flames fans
It's not the mayor's fault Johnny Hockey signed with Columbus, setting in motion an exodus of all-stars from the Calgary Flames, but Saturday night, it sounded as if a few thousand fans blamed her for it.
Edmonton
-
Oilers lose to Blues 3-2 in OT
Brandon Saad scored 2:09 into overtime, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.
-
Edmonton firefighters, police search for woman who fell into North Saskatchewan River
A woman is missing after she fell into the North Saskatchewan River near Keillor Point on Edmonton's south side.
-
opinion
opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?
Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.
Regina
-
On camera: Regina police plane assists in high-speed chase leading to arrests
During a fly along with the Regina Police Service (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU), CTV News captured officers in a high-speed chase.
-
'Tired of it': Demonstrations pop up across Sask. in response to carbon tax increase
Several protests were held near provincial border crossings in Saskatchewan – in response to the latest carbon tax increase.
-
Swift Current dancer becomes first performer ever to win national ballet award
Brianna Dash has spent the last 17 years trying to perfect her craft. Recently the Swift Current based dancer had an opportunity to show off her years of hard work.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees first person enter race for mayor
Former candidate Cary Tarasoff announced his intentions to run in November’s civic election in an online video posted on Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon fan develops unique way to get to front row of Noah Kahan show
Josée Aitken has been a Noah Kahan fan for years, so when she heard he was coming to the Bridge City, she wanted to make the most of it.
-
Sask. commits funds to put law students in rural work placements
The Government of Saskatchewan is making a move it hopes will help rural residents gain better access to the justice system.
Vancouver
-
Stranded orca calf remains in B.C. lagoon, breaching at regular intervals
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
-
West Vancouver student's rocket drones to compete for Canada at international science fair
Come May, the Collingwood School student will be one of eight Canadian finalists to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles, the world's largest pre-college STEM competition.
-
Time for regional police? 'Brazen' Robson shooting renews idea of Metro Vancouver force
After two masked gunmen opened fire on a man in his car on Robson Street, sending innocent bystanders running for their lives, Vancouver police warned that there would likely be retaliatory violence somewhere in the region and insisted they work closely with other police agencies to combat gang activity.
Vancouver Island
-
Stranded orca calf remains in B.C. lagoon, breaching at regular intervals
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
-
B.C. man with attempted kidnapping conviction sentenced for voyeurism at community pool
A British Columbia man who was previously convicted for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he tried to watch a woman shower at a community pool on Vancouver Island.
-
Video shows brazen daylight shooting in downtown Vancouver
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
Kelowna
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.