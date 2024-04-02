Here's a look at Ottawa's busiest red light cameras so far in 2024

OTTAWA
    A red light camera at the intersection of Gladstone Avenue and Rochester Street in Ottawa. A red light camera at the intersection of Gladstone Avenue and Rochester Street in Ottawa.
    King Edward Avenue and Wellington Street have been Ottawa's red light district so far this year, with hundreds of tickets issued for running red lights at intersections along the two streets.

    Statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued 6,698 tickets to drivers running red lights in the first two months of 2024.  The cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023 and 53,956 tickets for running red lights in 2022.

    Three of the four busiest red light cameras are located on King Edward Avenue, the busy road connecting commuters to the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge and Gatineau.

    The camera on King Edward Avenue at St. Patrick Street issued 623 tickets in the first two months of the year. The camera on King Edward Avenue at Besserer Street issued 244 tickets, while the camera on King Edward Avenue at St. Andrew Street issued 239 tickets.

    Statistics show the camera on Wellington Street at Bay Street, near Parliament Hill, issued 435 tickets for running red lights in January and February.

    The fine for being caught running a red light by the red light cameras is $325, which includes a service fee and victim surcharge. The ticket for running the red light is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

    Here is a look at the top 12 red light camera locations in 2023

    • King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street – 623 tickets
    • Wellington Street southbound at Bay Street – 435 tickets
    • King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer Street – 244 tickets
    • King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street – 239 tickets
    • Hunt Club Road eastbound at Downpatrick Road – 190 tickets
    • Carling Avenue eastbound at Holly Acres – 183 tickets
    • Elgin Street eastbound at Pretoria Bridge/Queen Elizabeth Driveway – 173 tickets
    • Kent Street northbound at Arlington – 163 tickets
    • Carling Avenue eastbound at Island Park Drive – 159 tickets
    • Catherine Street westbound at Kent Street – 157 tickets
    • Walkley Road westbound at Ryder/Don Reid Drive – 146 tickets
    • Berrigan Drive at Wessex/Greenbank – 144 tickets

