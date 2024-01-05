Here’s a list of places to go skating this January

Though the Rideau Canal is not open yet for skaters, there are some other safe places in Ottawa that are already open.

There are outdoor refrigerated ice surfaces at Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury), Lansdowne Park skating court, Rink of Dreams (City Hall), and Ben Franklin Place skating rink.

With the fresh pass of a Zamboni late Friday morning at the rink at Landsdowne Park, children were excited to skate.

“You go really, really fast,” one skater told CTV News Ottawa.

“Well, I’m really excited to skate on like new, clean ice - because I usually skate at my grandparents. They have a farm and their ice is kind of rigid,” said a young skating enthusiast.

As the Christmas break wraps up and temperatures start to dip further down, many spent Friday skating at the Lansdowne Park.

“We try to get exercise every day, and be outside, so skating is great for that,” said Sarah Lee, who is skating with her family.

The Rink of Dreams at City Hall was also busy Friday.

“I came here for lunch,” said Daniel who was skating at the Rink of Dreams.

Meanwhile, some skaters like Jonah -- who was also at the Rink of Dreams -- say “the canal is so much funner, you can go for hours.”

Patinage En Fôret is open for outdoor skating through the Forest at Lac Des Loups. The skating path which is located in the forest is adjacent to the vast Gatineua Park, 45 minutes from Ottawa.

“We have people come here from all over the world,” owner Dave Mayer told CTV News on Friday.

Children and youth, aged 17 and under, and accompanying adults, can take part in free public and family skating sessions at Ottawa rinks. More information is available online.