Here is who won in western Quebec ridings in the provincial election

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will continue to govern after a winning a majority in Monday’s provincial election.

Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. ET, CTV News declared Premier François Legault's party had secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.

The CAQ won 90 seats. The Quebec Liberal Party is forming opposition with 21 seats. Québec Solidaire won 11 seats, the Parti Québecois won three.

In western Quebec, the CAQ grabbed four of the five seats up for grabs, holding three and defeating one Liberal incumbent, while the Liberal Party held one.

Here is how the vote went in each riding.

Chapleau

Mathieu Lévesque - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault (Re-elected) - 52.3%

Assumpta Ndengeyingoma - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party - 13.61%

Sabrina Labrecque-Boivin - Québec solidaire - 13.2%

Matthieu Kadri - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime - 10.1%

Marisa Gutierrez - Parti québécois - 9.7%

Anne-Marie Meunier - Climat Québec - 0.85%

Pierre Soublière - Parti marxiste-léniniste du Québec - 0.23%

Gatineau

Robert Bussière - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault (Re-elected) - 47.12%

Caryl Green - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party - 19.29%

Laura Avalos - Québec solidaire - 12.01%

Joëlle Jammal- Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime - 10.73%

Raphaël Déry - Parti québécois - 9.72%

Danilo Velasquez - Parti canadien du Québec / Canadian Party of Québec - 0.88%

Robert Dupuis - Démocratie directe - 0.24%

Hull

Suzanne Tremblay - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault - 34.65%

Maryse Gaudreault - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party (Incumbent defeated) - 25.93%

Mathieu Perron-Dufour - Québec solidaire - 20.73%

Camille Pellerin-Forget - Parti québécois - 9.78%

Lise Couture - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime - 6.86%

Rachid Jemmah - Parti vert du Québec/Green Party of Québec 2.05%

Papineau

Mathieu Lacombe - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault (Re-elected) - 52.83%

Marie-Claude Latourelle - Québec solidaire 13.76%

Marc Carrière - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime 13.27%

Audrey-Ann Chicoine - Parti québécois 10.24%

Wittlyn Kate Semervil - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party 8.42%

Melissa Arbour - Parti vert du Québec/Green Party of Québec 1.2%

Cédric Brazeau - Démocratie directe 0.28%

Pontiac