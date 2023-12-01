OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here is when Ottawa could see 4 to 6 cm of snow this weekend

    The Rideau Canal on a sunny Saturday morning. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau Canal on a sunny Saturday morning. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

    It is a mild start to December in Ottawa, but the capital could see approximately 5 cm of snow over the next couple of days.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Friday with the temperature steady near plus 5 C.

    Periods of rain will change to periods of snow mixed with drizzle this evening. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 2 to 4 cm of snow this evening and overnight. Low 0 C.

    Saturday will see periods of snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. High plus 2 C.

    Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries. High plus 2 C.

    The outlook for Monday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. High minus 1 C.

    Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of minus 8 C.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News