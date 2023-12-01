Here is when Ottawa could see 4 to 6 cm of snow this weekend

It is a mild start to December in Ottawa, but the capital could see approximately 5 cm of snow over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Friday with the temperature steady near plus 5 C.

Periods of rain will change to periods of snow mixed with drizzle this evening. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 2 to 4 cm of snow this evening and overnight. Low 0 C.

Saturday will see periods of snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. High plus 2 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries. High plus 2 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. High minus 1 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of minus 8 C.