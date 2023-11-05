Here is when it gets dark each day in Ottawa this month

OTTAWA
    Late Fall Sunset/Sunrise

    With the return to Standard Time on Sunday, daybreak and nightfall come an hour earlier in Ottawa.

    The length of the day is continually getting shorter as we approach the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

    Currently, Ottawa sees just under 10 hours of daylight per day, but that will drop to approximately nine hours by the end of November. The darkest days of the year are Dec. 21 and 22, which will each have around 8 hours and 43 minutes of daylight. The overall day length will begin to increase after that. Sunset will come later starting Dec. 13, but it won't be until January that earlier sunrises will start to appear. 

    Sunday's sunset time is listed at 4:45 p.m. according to Environment Canada, with approximately 9 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.

    Here are the sunrise and sunset times in Ottawa for the rest of November, according to the National Research Council's sun calculator:

    Nov. 6: sunrise at 6:18 a.m., sunset at 4:44 p.m.

    Nov. 7: sunrise at 6:19 a.m., sunset at 4:43 p.m.

    Nov. 8: sunrise at 6:20 a.m., sunset at 4:42 p.m.

    Nov. 9: sunrise at 6:22 a.m., sunset at 4:40 p.m.

    Nov. 10: sunrise at 6:23 a.m., sunset at 4:39 p.m.

    Nov. 11: sunrise at 6:24 a.m., sunset at 4:38 p.m.

    Nov. 12: sunrise at 6:25 a.m., sunset at 4:37 p.m.

    Nov. 13: sunrise at 6:27 a.m., sunset at 4:36 p.m.

    Nov. 14: sunrise at 6:28 a.m., sunset at 4:35 p.m.

    Nov. 15: sunrise at 6:29 a.m., sunset at 4:34 p.m.

    Nov. 16: sunrise at 6:31 a.m., sunset at 4:33 p.m.

    Nov. 17: sunrise at 6:32 a.m., sunset at 4:32 p.m.

    Nov. 18: sunrise at 6:33 a.m., sunset at 4:31 p.m.

    Nov. 19: sunrise at 6:34 a.m., sunset at 4:30 p.m.

    Nov. 20: sunrise at 6:36 a.m., sunset at 4:29 p.m.

    Nov. 21: sunrise at 6:37 a.m., sunset at 4:28 p.m.

    Nov. 22: sunrise at 6:38 a.m., sunset at 4:27 p.m.

    Nov. 23: sunrise at 6:39 a.m., sunset at 4:27 p.m.

    Nov. 24: sunrise at 6:40 a.m., sunset at 4:26 p.m.

    Nov. 25: sunrise at 6:42 a.m., sunset at 4:25 p.m.

    Nov. 26: sunrise at 6:43 a.m., sunset at 4:25 p.m.

    Nov. 27: sunrise at 6:44 a.m., sunset at 4:24 p.m.

    Nov. 28: sunrise at 6:45 a.m., sunset at 4:23 p.m.

    Nov. 29: sunrise at 6:46 a.m., sunset at 4:23 p.m.

    Nov. 30: sunrise at 6:47 a.m., sunset at 4:22 p.m.

