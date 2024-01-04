Here is the winner of the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery

The winner of the $3.5 million CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery grand prize has been announced.

The New Year has started in an exceptional way for Tanya Lalonde of Gatineau, who was announced as the winner of the fully furnished Minto Dream Home and $100,000 cash prize on Thursday.

Along with the house and cash, Lalonde will receive bi-weekly home cleaning for a year, a fully-electric 2023 Mustang Mach (or $74,000 cash), a $5,000 Farm Boy gift card, 50 gas cards of $100 (total value of $5,000) and moving services.

The winner of the 50/50 jackpot, worth $2,572,970, is Joy Clark.

Clark had the winning ticket #30219690 and will take home $1,286,485.

"We are grateful to our sponsors, trades and suppliers who have participated in making this lottery so successful," said president and CEO of the CHEO Foundation Steve Read in Thursday's press release.

"And most of all, we want to say thank you to our generous community. By purchasing tickets, you are directly making a difference in the lives of the children, youth and families who rely on CHEO."

The CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery also offered many other prizes.

Starting Friday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m., ticket holders can check online at www.dreamofalifetime.ca to see if they won a prize.

All official winners will receive a confirmation letter from MNP LLP detailing how to claim their prize.

