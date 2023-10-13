Ottawa

    • Here is the first headliner for the 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest

    Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

    The first confirmed headliner for the 2024 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest is Tyler Childers.

    Bluesfest organizers announced the American singer and songwriter will perform at LeBreton Flats on Friday, July 12.

    The ticket pre-sale to see Childers begins on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

    Ottawa Bluesfest is July 4 to 14 at LeBreton Flats.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News