Here is the first headliner for the 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest

The first confirmed headliner for the 2024 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest is Tyler Childers.

Bluesfest organizers announced the American singer and songwriter will perform at LeBreton Flats on Friday, July 12.

The ticket pre-sale to see Childers begins on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Ottawa Bluesfest is July 4 to 14 at LeBreton Flats.