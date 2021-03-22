OTTAWA -- A glorious start to the work week for residents in Ottawa.

The sun and double digit temperatures will be the story for most of the week.

Monday will be sunny and a high of 15.

Overnight it will clear and windy up to 15 k/h low of minus 1.

Tuesday will be sunny, a mix of sun and clouds in afternoon, high og 18 degrees.

A bit cooler on Wednesday a chance of showers, a high of 12.