Advertisement
Here comes the sun! Gorgeous day ahead for the capital
Published Monday, March 22, 2021 7:23AM EDT
Share:
OTTAWA -- A glorious start to the work week for residents in Ottawa.
The sun and double digit temperatures will be the story for most of the week.
Monday will be sunny and a high of 15.
Overnight it will clear and windy up to 15 k/h low of minus 1.
Tuesday will be sunny, a mix of sun and clouds in afternoon, high og 18 degrees.
A bit cooler on Wednesday a chance of showers, a high of 12.