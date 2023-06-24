Here are the road closures in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day

Wellington Street, the Portage Bridge and other roads in downtown Ottawa will be closed to vehicles on Canada Day.

The city of Ottawa has released a map showing roads that will be closed to vehicle traffic in the downtown core on July 1, when tens of thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats for Canada Day festivities.

Wellington Street will be closed to vehicles from Elgin Street to Vimy Place, and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be closed from Vimy Place to just west of Parkdale Avenue.

Other closures include the Portage Bridge and the Chaudiere Crossing between Ottawa and Gatineau, Queen Street will be closed from Bronson Avenue to Bank Street, and a section of Albert Street will be closed from Bronson Avenue to City Centre. Bay Street, Lyon Street, Kent Street, Bank Street, O'Connor Street and Metcalfe Street will be closed between Albert and Wellington streets.

The city always closes Wellington Street and other roads in downtown Ottawa during Canada Day festivities, as thousands of people visit Canada Day sites. When Canada Day festivities were on Parliament Hill, Wellington and Rideau streets were closed from the Portage Bridge to Nicholas Street.

The city of Ottawa released a map of the road closures in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day. (City of Ottawa/release)

Free transit

The city of Ottawa and Canadian Heritage are encouraging people to use public transit to travel to Canada Day festivities in downtown Ottawa and at LeBreton Flats.

OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo will be free on July 1.

OC Transpo says extra buses will be running throughout the day and into the evening. The Confederation Line will operate on a special Canada Day schedule, with trains running between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. (July 2).

Canada Day

The main Canada Day celebration will be held at LeBreton Flats, with Canadian Heritage hosting a daytime show at 12 p.m. and an evening show at 8 p.m.

The daytime ceremony will feature the following Canadian artists:

Pierre Kwenders

Delhi 2 Dublin

Tyler Shaw

Josiane

Diyet

Katia Rock

Marie-Josée Dandeneau

The Canadian artists performing at LeBreton Flats during the evening show include:

Jann Arden

Roxane Bruneau

Aysanabee

France D’Amour

Preston Pablo

Les Louanges

Jojo Mason

Dubmatique

Dax

Clerel

Madison Violet

Josh Q

Josiane

The Canada Day festivities will wrap up with the Tim Hortons Canada Day fireworks near LeBreton Flats, starting at 10 p.m.