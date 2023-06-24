Here are the road closures in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day

People enjoy Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa on Friday July 1, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) People enjoy Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa on Friday July 1, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

  • Que. students to miss prom after police called on rowdy prank

    A student at Laval Senior Academy (LSA) says she and some of her classmates are being unfairly banned from prom. It’s one of several disciplinary actions imposed by the school after a day of pranks got out of hand to the point that police were called in. A letter to parents from the school says the June 9 pranks involved “stink bombs, paint, water guns, and graffiti on school premises.”

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina