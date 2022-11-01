Here are the road closures for the Canada Army Run

After a seven-week delay, the Canada Army Run will take over downtown Ottawa streets this Sunday.

The run was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, but was postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.

There are 5K and 10K races happening on Sunday, starting on Laurier Avenue between Ottawa city hall and Metcalfe Street and finishing at the National War Memorial.

The opening ceremonies start at 8:20 a.m., the 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the 10K starts at 10 a.m.

Here's the city of Ottawa's list of road closures for Sunday. For the full route and other event details, you can visit the Canada Army Run website.