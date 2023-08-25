Here are the road closures around Ottawa this weekend

Capital Pride, the National Capital Commission's active use program and construction will close several roads across the city of Ottawa this weekend.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at road closures across the city of Ottawa this weekend.

Capital Pride

The lineup for Capital Pride this weekend includes the Pride Parade and the community street festival.

Here is a look at road closures in downtown Ottawa this weekend.

Friday at 3 p.m. until 12 a.m. Monday

Bank Street closed between Slater and Florence streets

Somerset Street closed between O'Connor and Bank streets

Gloucester Street closed between Bank and O'Connor streets

Road closures for Sunday's Capital Pride parade

6 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Laurier Avenue West between Nichols and Elgin Streets.

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Elgin Street closed between Slater and McLeod streets, Gladstone Avenue closed between Cartier and Kent streets and Kent Street closed between McLeod and Albert streets.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Laurier Avenue West between Lyon Street South and O'Connor Street.

Albert Street

A section of Albert Street is closed this weekend for sewer and watermain construction work.

The city of Ottawa says Albert Street is closed between Bay Street and Bronson Avenue from 6 a.m. Friday until 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Traffic and transit detours are in effect during the closure.

There will be no on-street parking during the road closures.

Active transportation

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed daily to vehicles this weekend between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zibi Kikan is closed to vehicles between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway is closed between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for active transportation.

Other road closures

The right turn lane of the westbound Hwy. 174 off-ramp from Montreal Road is closed until 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Partial lane closure on the Portage Bridge from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday for construction