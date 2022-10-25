Here are the results of school board trustee elections in Ottawa

When Ottawa voters headed to the polls to vote for mayor and councillor on Monday, they also marked their ballot for a school board trustee.

All electors vote for one school board trustee for either the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est or the Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.

Each board has trustees who are elected to serve a four-year term, and vote on all issues affecting the school board, including the multi-million dollar budgets.

Here is a list of the winners.

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 1

Scott Phelan: 44.27 per cent

Mardi de Kemp: 35.44 per cent

Jeff Darwin: 20.29 per cent

Zone 2

Sandra Moore: 77.95 per cent

Alex Sithole: 22.05 per cent

Zone 3

Brian Coburn: 59.87 per cent

Paul Safi: 23.44 per cent

Marguerite Gravelle: 16.69 per cent

Zone 4

Spencer Warren: 48.49 per cent

Greg Hopkins: 28.73 per cent

Nicolas Caravaggio: 22.78 per cent

Zone 5

Joanne MacEwan: 72.79 per cent

Marc Belisle: 27.21 per cent

Zone 6

Eugene Milito: 35.71 per cent

Melissa Fraser-Arnott: 31.07 per cent

Glen Armstrong: 26.95 per cent

Patrick Suwalski: 6.28 per cent

Zone 7

Jeremy Wittet: 68.12 per cent

Danny Arrais: 31.88 per cent

Zone 8

Mark D. Mullan: 67.52 per cent

Christopher Andrew John Kelly: 32.48 per cent

Zone 9

Shelley Lawrence: 55.33 per cent

Guillermo Fernandez: 23.52 per cent

Jenny Rivera: 21.15 per cent

Zone 10

Cindy Desclouds-Simpson: 59.67 per cent

Cameron Bonesso: 40.33 per cent

OTTAWA-CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 1

Lynn Scott: 63.06 per cent

Jonathon Salinas: 21.41 per cent

Gananatha Subrahmanyam: 15.53 per cent

Zone 2

Alysha Aziz: 32.58 per cent

Ashley Darling: 31.66 per cent

Michael Edwards: 21.19 per cent

Thomas DeGroot: 9.69 per cent

Alex Rochman: 3.51 per cent

Alastair Luft: 1.35 per cent

Zone 3

Donna Blackburn: 45.27 per cent

Patricia Kmiec: 32.14 per cent

Natalie Rowe: 22.59 per cent

Zone 4

Suzanne Nash: 67.12 per cent

Kevin Wright: 19.2 per cent

Rasha Alnaqeeb: 13.68 per cent

Zone 5

Amanda Presley: 57.20 per cent

Steve Warren: 29.58 per cent

Gemma Nicholson: 13.23 per cent

Zone 6

Lyra Evans: 54.45 per cent

Anthony Hope: 9.91 per cent

Shannon Boschy: 9.16 per cent

Keith de Silvia-Legault: 8.98 per cent

Ryan Ward: 8.87 per cent

Jennifer Moroziuk: 8.63 per cent

Zone 7

Jennifer Jennekens: 68.81 per cent

Maria Inam Khan: 31.19 per cent

Zone 8

Donna Dickson: 55.75 per cent

Shannon Kramer: 26.03 per cent

Chanel Pfahl: 18.22 per cent

Zone 9

Nili Kaplan-Myrth: 50.74 per cent

Jessie-Lee Wallace: 41.51 per cent

Josh Rachlis: 7.75 per cent

Zone 10

Justine Bell: 89.13 per cent

John Bitzan: 10.87 per cent

Zone 11

Matthew Lee: 31.99 per cent

Maher Jebara: 26.18 per cent

Ryan St-Jean: 22.24 per cent

Mamata Dutta: 19.59 per cent

Zone 12

Cathryne Milburn: 45.04 per cent

Sandra Griffith-Bonaparte: 31.76 per cent

Peter Heyck: 23.20 per cent

CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

Zone 4

Jolène Savoie-Day (acclaimed)

Zone 5

Claude Lalonde: 62.83 per cent

Chad Mariage: 37.17 per cent

Zone 6

Denis Forget: 82.3 per cent

Franklin Epape: 17.7 per cent

Zone 7

Robert Rainboth (acclaimed)

Zone 8

Dan Boudria (acclaimed)

Zone 9

Johanne Lacombe (acclaimed)

Zone 10

Monique Briand: 75.11 per cent

Léo Cardinal: 24.89 per cent

Zone 11

André Thibodeau (acclaimed)

CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST DE L'ONTARIO

Zone 6

Marc Roy (acclaimed)

Zone 7

Philippe Landry: 74.94 per cent

Nenette Ntema-Mbudi: 25.06 per cent

Zone 8

Denis Labrèche: 64.72 per cent

Annila Tharakan: 35.28 per cent

Zone 9

Joël Beddows: 48.43 per cent

Marielle Godbout: 37.8 per cent

Mahdi Djama Aouled: 13.78 per cent

Zone 10

Sonia Boudreault: 76.62 per cent

Warsama Aden: 12.58 per cent

Joseph-Alphonse André: 10.8 per cent

Zone 11

Jacinthe Marcil (acclaimed)

Zone 12