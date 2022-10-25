Here are the results of school board trustee elections in Ottawa
When Ottawa voters headed to the polls to vote for mayor and councillor on Monday, they also marked their ballot for a school board trustee.
All electors vote for one school board trustee for either the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est or the Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.
Each board has trustees who are elected to serve a four-year term, and vote on all issues affecting the school board, including the multi-million dollar budgets.
Here is a list of the winners.
OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD
Zone 1
- Scott Phelan: 44.27 per cent
- Mardi de Kemp: 35.44 per cent
- Jeff Darwin: 20.29 per cent
Zone 2
- Sandra Moore: 77.95 per cent
- Alex Sithole: 22.05 per cent
Zone 3
- Brian Coburn: 59.87 per cent
- Paul Safi: 23.44 per cent
- Marguerite Gravelle: 16.69 per cent
Zone 4
- Spencer Warren: 48.49 per cent
- Greg Hopkins: 28.73 per cent
- Nicolas Caravaggio: 22.78 per cent
Zone 5
- Joanne MacEwan: 72.79 per cent
- Marc Belisle: 27.21 per cent
Zone 6
- Eugene Milito: 35.71 per cent
- Melissa Fraser-Arnott: 31.07 per cent
- Glen Armstrong: 26.95 per cent
- Patrick Suwalski: 6.28 per cent
Zone 7
- Jeremy Wittet: 68.12 per cent
- Danny Arrais: 31.88 per cent
Zone 8
- Mark D. Mullan: 67.52 per cent
- Christopher Andrew John Kelly: 32.48 per cent
Zone 9
- Shelley Lawrence: 55.33 per cent
- Guillermo Fernandez: 23.52 per cent
- Jenny Rivera: 21.15 per cent
Zone 10
- Cindy Desclouds-Simpson: 59.67 per cent
- Cameron Bonesso: 40.33 per cent
OTTAWA-CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Zone 1
- Lynn Scott: 63.06 per cent
- Jonathon Salinas: 21.41 per cent
- Gananatha Subrahmanyam: 15.53 per cent
Zone 2
- Alysha Aziz: 32.58 per cent
- Ashley Darling: 31.66 per cent
- Michael Edwards: 21.19 per cent
- Thomas DeGroot: 9.69 per cent
- Alex Rochman: 3.51 per cent
- Alastair Luft: 1.35 per cent
Zone 3
- Donna Blackburn: 45.27 per cent
- Patricia Kmiec: 32.14 per cent
- Natalie Rowe: 22.59 per cent
Zone 4
- Suzanne Nash: 67.12 per cent
- Kevin Wright: 19.2 per cent
- Rasha Alnaqeeb: 13.68 per cent
Zone 5
- Amanda Presley: 57.20 per cent
- Steve Warren: 29.58 per cent
- Gemma Nicholson: 13.23 per cent
Zone 6
- Lyra Evans: 54.45 per cent
- Anthony Hope: 9.91 per cent
- Shannon Boschy: 9.16 per cent
- Keith de Silvia-Legault: 8.98 per cent
- Ryan Ward: 8.87 per cent
- Jennifer Moroziuk: 8.63 per cent
Zone 7
- Jennifer Jennekens: 68.81 per cent
- Maria Inam Khan: 31.19 per cent
Zone 8
- Donna Dickson: 55.75 per cent
- Shannon Kramer: 26.03 per cent
- Chanel Pfahl: 18.22 per cent
Zone 9
- Nili Kaplan-Myrth: 50.74 per cent
- Jessie-Lee Wallace: 41.51 per cent
- Josh Rachlis: 7.75 per cent
Zone 10
- Justine Bell: 89.13 per cent
- John Bitzan: 10.87 per cent
Zone 11
- Matthew Lee: 31.99 per cent
- Maher Jebara: 26.18 per cent
- Ryan St-Jean: 22.24 per cent
- Mamata Dutta: 19.59 per cent
Zone 12
- Cathryne Milburn: 45.04 per cent
- Sandra Griffith-Bonaparte: 31.76 per cent
- Peter Heyck: 23.20 per cent
CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST
Zone 4
- Jolène Savoie-Day (acclaimed)
Zone 5
- Claude Lalonde: 62.83 per cent
- Chad Mariage: 37.17 per cent
Zone 6
- Denis Forget: 82.3 per cent
- Franklin Epape: 17.7 per cent
Zone 7
- Robert Rainboth (acclaimed)
Zone 8
- Dan Boudria (acclaimed)
Zone 9
- Johanne Lacombe (acclaimed)
Zone 10
- Monique Briand: 75.11 per cent
- Léo Cardinal: 24.89 per cent
Zone 11
- André Thibodeau (acclaimed)
CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST DE L'ONTARIO
Zone 6
- Marc Roy (acclaimed)
Zone 7
- Philippe Landry: 74.94 per cent
- Nenette Ntema-Mbudi: 25.06 per cent
Zone 8
- Denis Labrèche: 64.72 per cent
- Annila Tharakan: 35.28 per cent
Zone 9
- Joël Beddows: 48.43 per cent
- Marielle Godbout: 37.8 per cent
- Mahdi Djama Aouled: 13.78 per cent
Zone 10
- Sonia Boudreault: 76.62 per cent
- Warsama Aden: 12.58 per cent
- Joseph-Alphonse André: 10.8 per cent
Zone 11
- Jacinthe Marcil (acclaimed)
Zone 12
- Samia Ouled Ali (acclaimed)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine nuclear agency thickens alleged dirty bomb plot
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device -- a so-called dirty bomb.
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
Rishi Sunak is now one of the richest leaders in the world. How do others compare?
As the new prime minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak is estimated to be one of the richest to hold that office. How does his wealth compare to other world leaders?
Estranged Ontario brothers still not talking after municipal election results
No brotherly love was lost in Port Colborne after Monday's municipal election that pit two estranged siblings against each other.
FULL RECAP | Election results and highlights from Toronto and the GTA
John Tory has been re-elected as mayor of Toronto while other races in the Greater Toronto Area were razor-thin. Here's a full recap of election night in Ontario.
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.
Bedsores becoming more common in Canadian hospitals: data
Continued pressure on Canada's health-care system is adding to a long-standing problem: the prevalence of bedsores in Canadian hospitals.
A month after Fiona, people of Burnt Islands, N.L., say town will never be the same
Jamie King says it's difficult to talk about what he's going through, a month after post-tropical storm Fiona tore the back off his home in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Burnt Islands.
This B.C. town just selected its mayor by pulling a name from a box
More than a week after British Columbians took to the polls to vote in their new local representatives, one community has selected its mayor by drawing a name from a box.
Atlantic
-
School workers on Nova Scotia’s South Shore join strike for higher wages
About 130 public school staff from the South Shore Regional Centre for Education hit the picket line Tuesday morning, joining a strike by some school employees in Nova Scotia.
-
A month after Fiona, people of Burnt Islands, N.L., say town will never be the same
Jamie King says it's difficult to talk about what he's going through, a month after post-tropical storm Fiona tore the back off his home in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Burnt Islands.
-
Hundreds in N.S. still waiting for phone, internet, cable service to be repaired a month after Fiona
A month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit, hundreds of customers across Nova Scotia are still without phone, internet and cable service.
Toronto
-
FULL RECAP
FULL RECAP | Election results and highlights from Toronto and the GTA
John Tory has been re-elected as mayor of Toronto while other races in the Greater Toronto Area were razor-thin. Here's a full recap of election night in Ontario.
-
Estranged Ontario brothers still not talking after municipal election results
No brotherly love was lost in Port Colborne after Monday's municipal election that pit two estranged siblings against each other.
-
Toronto police investigating suspicious package downtown
Toronto police are investigating a suspicious package left on a downtown sidewalk Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | October heat could break temperature records in Montreal Tuesday
The stretch of unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue across southwestern Quebec on Wednesday, and Montreal could set a temperature record on the final day of this October heat.
-
66-year-old man shot and killed in Laval parking lot: police
Laval police (SPL) are investigating Tuesday after a 66-year-old man was shot and killed in a commercial parking lot. Officers were called to the scene near Laval's Highway 440 around 7:45 a.m. There, in the parking lot of a business called Centre Ceramique 440, they discovered the victim's body.
-
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
Northern Ontario
-
New mayors usher in new era across northeastern Ontario
The four largest cities in northeastern Ontario have new people at the helm following Monday's municipal election.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
-
ONTC CEO Corina Moore has resigned
The president and CEO of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, Corina Moore, has resigned her position with the company.
London
-
Sudden death investigation at Munsee-Delaware First Nation
OPP and members of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police are investigating a sudden death. First responders, including EMS were called to an address on Munsee-Delaware First Nation around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
-
Josh Morgan elected mayor of London
Election night results for the City of London
-
Jerry Acchione elected mayor in Woodstock
Woodstock residents elected a new mayor on Monday night, with Jerry Acchione defeating incumbent mayor Trevor Birtch.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's mayoral race may be close, experts say
Political experts say the race to become Winnipeg’s next mayor is far from certain.
-
Strangers across Canada step up after Manitoba boy's hockey card collection was stolen
A Manitoba boy is saying thank you to all the people who have helped him rebuild his hockey card collection after his original collection was stolen.
-
Three Manitoba men drowned on Churchill River last week: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after three Manitoba men drowned on the Churchill River last week.
Kitchener
-
New mayor elected in Waterloo, upset in Cambridge: Waterloo region election results
Municipal election results are now in for Waterloo region cities and townships, as well as Guelph, Stratford and Brantford.
-
Man dies after excavator tips over at Guelph construction site
A 49-year-old Elora man has died after becoming trapped under an excavator at a Guelph construction site.
-
Here are the new directly elected Waterloo regional councillors
Among a tight field of 30 candidates vying for directly elected regional councillor positions, voters have picked the top eight.
Calgary
-
CPS investigating suspicious death of suspected East Village assault victim
The Calgary Police Service is trying to determine what led to the death of an unidentified man who was found severely injured in East Village early Tuesday morning.
-
Young Calgary woman charged in Rundle suspicious death
A Calgary woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in the community of Rundle this weekend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | West wind for Calgary's 5-day forecast
Closing out October: warm, dry conditions.
Saskatoon
-
Beleaguered Warman clinic reopen after emergency closure
Legends Medical Clinic in Warman reopened to the public today, nearly two weeks after shutting its door to walk-in patients due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.
-
Moe talks immigration, energy in Saskatoon throne speech preview
Premier Scott Moe gave a sneak peek of what will be coming out of Wednesday’s throne speech on Monday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
'I could represent myself': Greg Fertuck’s lawyers walk out of the courtroom
After investing more than 500 hours into Greg Fertuck’s case, both of his lawyers walked out of the courtroom, mid murder trial.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man says he's in medical limbo after receiving MS treatment in Mexico against doctor's advice
An Edmonton man says seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis outside of Canada has cost him follow-up care at home. Daniel Relvas knew he was acting against his neurologist's advice when he applied to Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, but felt he was running out of precious time.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
-
Wanted man facing 1st-degree murder charge in missing Wetaskiwin man's death
Two people, one of whom is still at large, have been charged in the death of a missing Wetaskiwin man.
Vancouver
-
Heiltsuk Nation lambasts Vancouver Police Board and chief after officers don't show for ceremony
Numerous members of the Heiltsuk Nation expressed their anger and frustration directly to Vancouver Police Board members and high-ranking officers at a ceremony in the First Nation's big house in Bella Bella on Monday night.
-
Nurse who told patient 'to shut up,' accused of sexual misconduct has registration cancelled for 5 years
A B.C. nurse accused of multiple forms of misconduct including sexually inappropriate behaviour has had his registration cancelled for several years.
-
Vancouver Canucks handed 7th straight loss by Carolina Hurricanes
The Vancouver Canucks has now lost seven straight games and is the only NHL team without a win this season.
Regina
-
Most southern Sask. highways reopened following icy storm
Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions, but have since reopened.
-
'The struggle is real': Concerns deepen for Regina’s houseless population as temperatures fall
Living conditions couldn’t be more deplorable for some of Regina’s houseless, with many living under tarps as nighttime temperatures drop below zero.
-
Political scientist explains motive behind Scott Moe's 'childish' tweet and why we’re seeing more attack ads
A state of permanent campaigning could be the reason behind a controversial tweet from Premier Scott Moe over the weekend, according to a Saskatchewan political scientist.