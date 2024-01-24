Here are the results of a bike theft survey by Ottawa police

The Ottawa Police Service has surveyed 60 people who had fallen victim to bike thefts after recovering 56 stolen bikes last year.

More than 70 per cent of the victims said that their bike was locked when it was stolen, while 28.3 per cent said their bike was unlocked.

When asked where bikes were stolen from, 28.3 per cent said that it was stolen while they were out and about, 13.3 per cent said it was stolen in a garage and 6.7 per cent said it was stolen from a shed or a condo bike locker.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the investment on bike lock, 31.7 per cent said that they spent up to $50, 35 per cent said they invested between $50 and $75, and the remaining 33.4 per cent said they spent more than $75.

The majority of the victims – 83.3 per cent -- said that the stolen bikes were used for fitness purposes. Meanwhile, 39 per cent said that they used their bikes to commute to school or work and 68.3 per cent said that they used them for leisure, according to the survey.

And when it comes to the value of the stolen bikes, the majority said that their bikes were valued from $500 to $1,000. While some said that they paid $500, others stated that they paid more than $1,500.

Meanwhile, while 33.3 per cent claimed that they used their bikes every day, 35 per cent stated that they used them twice a week. The bikes were used three to four times a week by 18.3 per cent of the victims. They were also used five times a week by 13.3 per cent, according to the survey.

Since bike theft has been a trend in the city, Ottawa police was curious to know whether the victims knew about it or not. They found that close to 74 per cent were aware of and around 26 per cent were unaware of this trend; however, the majority of the victims -- 98.3 per cent -- now believe that bike theft has become a significant problem in the city.

And to end the survey, the city’s police wanted to know more about the victims' interaction with police. They found that the majority, which is around 86.7 per cent believe that the police service needs to allocate more resources to combat bike theft.