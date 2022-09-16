Here are the plans to commemorate the Queen in Ottawa on Monday

Final preparations are underway in Ottawa for the national commemorative ceremony to salute Queen Elizabeth II.

A memorial parade will be held through downtown Ottawa on Monday, beginning at 12:10 p.m., followed by the national commemorative service at Christ Church Cathedral on Sparks Street.

There will be road closures and no-parking/no-stopping restrictions in downtown Ottawa throughout the day. The city of Ottawa says OC Transpo bus routes downtown may see minor changes on Monday, and all buses and trains will stop at 1 p.m. for a moment of silence in memory of the Queen.

The federal government says Monday will be a federal holiday and a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. The Ontario government has declared a provincial Day of Mourning on Monday, but it will not be a provincial holiday.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the events and closures planned for Ottawa on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral.

CATHEDRAL SERVICE

An invitation-only service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral on Sparks Street, beginning at 1 p.m.

The Very Reverend Elizabeth J. Bretzlaff, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral Ottawa, and the Right Reverend Shane A. D. Parker, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa, will officiate at the service.

The Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson, 26th Governor General of Canada, and former prime minister Brian Mulroney will speak at the service.

During the ceremony, musical interludes will be performed by artists such as violinist David Baik, playwright, producer and director Tomson Highway, accompanied by vocalist Patricia Cano and saxophonist Marcus Ali. Author, singer-songwriter and actor Ginette Reno and singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright will each perform a song in homage to the Queen.

MEMORIAL PARADE

A memorial parade will begin at 12:10 p.m. Monday at the Cartier Square Drill Hall, next to Ottawa City Hall.

The parade will travel along a 2.2-kilometre route past the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial, then travel down Wellington Street to Christ Church Cathedral.

The memorial parade will consist of two mounted detachments of the RCMP Musical Ride; a 100-person Canadian Armed Forces quad-service guard of honour; the CAF Central Band, supported by the Royal Canadian Air Force Pipes and Drums and the Governor General Foot Guards Band; and a flag bearer.

A 96-gun salute – one round for every year of Queen Elizabeth II's life – will be conducted during the parade.

The public is invited to gather along the memorial parade route.

FLYPAST

The National Commemorative Ceremony will end with a flypast over Parliament Hill and Christ Church Cathedral by Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18s. The flypast will occur at the end of the commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following street closures will be in effect on Monday from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bay Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Lyon Street from Wellington Street to Sparks Street

Queen Street in the westbound lane from Lyon Street to Bay Street

Queen Street from Bay Street to Bronson Avenue

Elgin Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Laurier Avenue West off-ramp onto Queen Elizabeth Drive will be closed at 9:00 a.m.

The following street closures are in place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday

Wellington Street from Portage Bridge to Bank Street (Note that Wellington Street from Bank Street to Elgin Street is closed to vehicular traffic)

Kent Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Bank Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

O’Connor Street from Wellington Street to Sparks Street

Metcalfe Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

The following are closed from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday

Laurier Avenue West off-ramp onto Queen Elizabeth Driveway

Lyon Street between Wellington Street and Queen Street

Wellington Street eastbound between Portage Bridge and Lyon Street

The following are closed from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday

Bay Street from Queen Street to Albert Street

Queen Street eastbound from Bay Street to Lyon Street

The following rolling closures may occur on Monday between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Laurier Avenue West between Nicholas Street and Metcalfe Street

Elgin Street between Gloucester Street and Queen Street

Wellington/Rideau Street between Mackenzie Street and Elgin southbound

No parking/no stopping restrictions will be in effect from Sept. 16 at 6 a.m. to Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. on the following streets.

Queen Street between Lyon Street and Bronson Avenue

Sparks Street between Lyon Street and Bronson Avenue

Bronson Avenue between Sparks Street and Queen Street

No parking restrictions will be in place on Monday on the following roads:

Wellington Street from the Portage Bridge to Elgin Street

Elgin Street northbound from Laurier Avenue West to Queen Street

Elgin Street southbound from Queen Street to Wellington Street

Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street

Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street

CLOSED

All federal government offices will be closed on Monday, and federal employees will have a day off.

All in-person Service Canada offices and specialized passport offices will be closed in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Service Canada says all scheduled appointments will be rescheduled for another day.

Canada Post says there will be no mail collection or delivery on Monday, and all Canada Post offices will be closed. Canada Post says post offices in franchise locations may be open during the host business's hours.

OPEN

Banks and other federally regulated services and businesses will remain open on Monday, unless they opt to close.

The city of Ottawa says all Client Service Centres, the Business Licensing Office, Building Code Services and Employment and Social Services and the Rent Supplement Offices will be open on Monday.

All city of Ottawa recreation and arts programming will continue as scheduled.

Ottawa Public Library branches will be open for regular business hours on Monday.

There will be no changes to Ottawa's waste and recycling collection schedule.

All malls in the city of Ottawa will be open on Monday. Check with individual stores for hours of operation.

OC TRANSPO

OC Transpo will operate on its regular weekday schedule on Monday.

The transit service will pause all bus and O-Train service for 96 seconds at 1 p.m. to observe a moment of silence, if it is safe to do so.

With files from CTVNews.ca writer Megan DeLaire