Here are the eastern Ontario winners in the Ontario election
One of the eight seats in eastern Ontario changed hands on election night, while the Progressive Conservatives were on the verge of taking back the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell.
The Liberals gained the seat of Kingston and the Islands from the NDP on election night.
In the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, the Progressive Conservative Party candidate was leading late Thursday evening as the party attempted to win the seat back from the Liberals. Liberal Amanda Simard won the riding as a PC Party candidate in 2018, before leaving the party.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the election results in ridings across eastern Ontario.
Bay of Quinte
Progressive Conservative Todd Smith has been re-elected in the riding of Bay of Quite.
Smith won the riding with 49.3 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Alison Kelly (20.9 per cent) and Liberal Emilie Leneveu (18.5 per cent).
Smith has served at Queen's Park since 2011.
Glengarry-Prescott-Russell
Liberal incumbent Amanda Simard was trailing in the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell late Thursday evening.
Progressive Conservative candidate Stephane Sarrazin, the mayor of the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet, was leading Simard by more than 1,600 votes at 11:55 p.m.
Simard won the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell as a Progressive Conservative in 2018, but resigned from the party after speaking out against the government's cuts to French-language services.
Hastings-Lennox and Addington
The Progressive Conservatives held on to the riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.
Progressive Conservative Rib Bresse won the riding with 47.6 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Eric DePoe (19 per cent) and Liberal Ted Darby (18.5 per cent).
Bresse takes over for PC Party MPP Daryl Kramp, who did not seek re-election.
Kingston and the Islands
The Liberals pick up the seat of Kingston and the Islands from the NDP.
Liberal Ted Hsu won the riding of Kingston and the Islands with 37.7 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Mary Rita Holland (31.2 per cent) and PC candidate Gary Bennett (24.6 per cent).
NDP Ian Arthur won the 2018 election, but decided not to seek re-election.
Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston
Progressive Conservative candidate John Jordan won the riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.
Jordan received 50.3 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Drew Cumpson (20.5 per cent) and Liberal Amanda Pulker-Mok (15.7 per cent).
Rany Hillier represented the riding since 2007, but did not seek re-election in Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes
Steve Clark will represent the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes for another four years.
The Progressive Conservative candidate won the election with 50.3 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal candidate Josh Bennett (20.5 per cent) and NDP Chris Wilson (15.7 per cent).
Clark has represented the riding since 2010, and served as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing during the previous term.
Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke
John Yakabuski will represent the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke for another four year term.
The Progressive Conservative candidate won the riding with 61.1 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Kurt Stoll (17.1 per cent) and Liberal Oliver Jacob (9.8 per cent).
Yakabuski has represented the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke since 2003.
Stromont-Dundas and South Glengarry
The Progressive Conservatives have held on to the riding of Stormont-Dundas and South Glengarry for another four year term.
PC Party candidate Nolan Quinn won the riding with 57.5 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal Kirsten Gardner (17.9 per cent) and NDP candidate Wendy Stephen (13.8 per cent).
PC MPP Jim McDonnell did not seek re-election in the riding after holding the seat since 2011.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
Andrea Horwath resigns as NDP party leader after Ontario election
Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end. Horwath made the announcement during her concession speech after another provincial election defeat.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
Ontario election results as Doug Ford wins majority
Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
EXCLUSIVE | 'She was very, very kind': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives in London, meets Queen Elizabeth II
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrived in London on Thursday, meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the start of her four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Atlantic
-
'I want to see my kids, my wife': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax Thursday
A plane carrying more than 300 Ukrainians fleeing war landed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday evening.
-
Rumours fly, concerns raised after N.B. health minister announces suspected case of monkeypox
It took some people by surprise when New Brunswick’s health minister announced a suspected case of monkeypox in the province during Question Period Wednesday morning.
-
Two booking officers acquitted in man's Halifax jail cell death after retrial
A Nova Scotia judge on Thursday acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Here are the top 10 moments from the Ontario election
Here are the top 10 moments from Thursday's Ontario election.
-
Steven Del Duca steps down as leader of Ontario Liberal Party
The Ontario Liberals suffered a disastrous night on Thursday, barely climbing out of 'minivan' party status with their leader Steven Del Duca losing in his hometown and stepping down as party leader.
Montreal
-
Another English school board is joining the legal fight against Quebec's Bill 96
Another Montreal-area English school board is set to join a legal challenge to Quebec's controversial language reform law known as Bill 96.
-
Quebec ombudsperson finds 'shortcomings' in care at Montreal Children's Hospital
Quebec's ombudsperson on Thursday released a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children's Hospital after an investigation revealed numerous shortcomings at the facility, including infrequent monitoring of patients' vital signs post-surgery.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
Northern Ontario
-
Live northeastern Ontario coverage of the 2022 provincial election
The day has come to elect the next premier of Ontario and CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have updates on the nine ridings in the northeast region here.
-
Pirie takes Timmins for the Tories, incumbents returned in other northeastern ridings
The loss of long-time incumbent in Timmins was perhaps the biggest surprise in northeastern Ontario on election night.
-
Bisson concedes to Pirie, ending 32-year career as MPP for Timmins
Incumbent NDP Gilles Bisson was routed by Progressive Conservative George Pirie on Thursday in what was a two-way race to be MPP for Timmins.
London
-
Ontario Votes 2022: Here's who won in London and area
There has been no change in representation in London and its surrounding ridings.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Petrolia school closed Friday due to police concerns regarding potential threat
The Lambton Kent District School Board, in tandem with OPP, have decided to close Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational School on Friday because of concerns involving a potential threat.
Winnipeg
-
Son's pride flag banned from Winnipeg school, mother alleges
A Winnipeg mother is filing a complaint with the Human Rights Commission after her son was told not to talk about being gay or bring his pride flag to school.
-
These are the new rules pet owners in Winnipeg must follow July 1
The City of Winnipeg is bringing in new rules for pet owners covering everything from dog and cat breeding, dog daycares and feeding wildlife in the city.
-
Winnipeg police searching landfill in Rebecca Contois homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has officially started searching a landfill in connection with a homicide of a 24-year-old Winnipeg woman.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Independent candidate Bobbi Ann Brady elected Haldimand-Norfolk
An Independent candidate, with the support of a former long-time Progressive Conservative MPP, will be representing Haldimand-Norfolk.
Calgary
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in community
Mounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Prime Minister signs historic land claim settlement with Siksika First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the chief of the Siksika First Nation have signed a historic land claim settlement, which the federal government says is one of the largest agreements of its kind in Canada.
-
Darryl Sutter named NHL coach of the year, takes home Jack Adams Award
Darryl Sutter was named the NHL coach of the year Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mould
The current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer who can overlook its checkered past.
-
Why Saskatoon's parking app switch isn't sitting well with some
The transition to a new parking payment app in Saskatoon has led to some bumps along the road.
-
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.; 232 in hospital
Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 232 people are currently in hospital – with both totals down from last week’s counts.
Edmonton
-
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
-
5 coyotes attack man, dog in south Edmonton
Denning and feeding are believed to be the reasons behind an 'incredibly rare' coyote attack in south Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family that had to vacate house so new owner could move in says rent raised instead
A B.C. family that was forced to leave their rental home for "landlord's use of property" said they were shocked to see it listed online again instead – for thousands of dollars more per month.
-
Transport Canada investigating after B.C. man trapped inside burning Tesla
Transport Canada is in possession of a Tesla that suddenly lost power last month on a B.C. highway then burst into flames.
-
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Regina
-
Hospital managers testify in Samwel Uko inquest about potential areas of improvement
Managers from different parts of the Regina General Hospital testified on the fourth day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko to highlight potential improvements that could be made around the hospital.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
'She’s like your favourite Grandma': Sask. residents look back on Queen Elizabeth’s visits
Saskatchewan residents are looking back with fond memories of past royal visits as Queen Elizabeth marks her platinum jubilee.