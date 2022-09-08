Here are the all the times Queen Elizabeth II has visited Ottawa
Queen Elizabeth II has visited Canada 22 times in the 70 years she has been on the throne, usually accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Twelve of those visits included a stop in Ottawa.
Her last visit to Ottawa was for Canada Day in 2010 with The Duke of Edinburgh, when they attended the Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill.
Here are all the times the Queen has made an official visit to Ottawa (she also made stopovers to refuel in 1970 and 1974—these do not count as official visits).
October 1957
Queen Elizabeth’s first visit to Canada as monarch is to Ottawa and Hull in October 1957. She opens the first session of Canada’s 23rd Parliament, and she and Prince Philip are welcomed by 15,000 schoolchildren at Lansdowne Park.
Summer 1959
The Queen and Prince Philip conduct a 45-day tour of Canada from June 18 to Aug. 1, stopping in all provinces and both territories. They are in Ottawa for Dominion Day and also open the St. Lawrence Seaway during their visit.
October 1964
The Queen and Prince Philip visit Charlottetown, Quebec City and Ottawa for an eight-day tour. Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson invites them to mark the centennial of the 1864 pre-Confederation conferences in Charlottetown in Quebec City, which helped lead to Canada’s founding.
Protesters demonstrating in support of Quebec sovereignty greet them in Quebec City. But things are more low-key in Ottawa, where they spent Thanksgiving.
June-July 1967
The Queen and Prince Philip attend celebrations of Canada’s centennial in Ottawa, then visit Expo ’67 in Montreal.
June-July 1973
The Queen and Prince Philip visit Ottawa for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting. He has a program of his own while she receives heads of government in audience at Rideau Hall.
October 1977
The Queen and Prince Philip visit Ottawa to mark the Silver Jubilee. She opens the third session of Canada’s 30th Parliament by delivering the Speech from the Throne.
April 1982
The Queen visits Ottawa for the proclamation of the Canadian Constitution.
September-October 1984
The Queen and Prince Philip visit to mark the bicentennial of New Brunswick and Ontario. The Ontario portion includes stops in Ottawa, Morrisburg, Cornwall, Prescott, Kingston and Amherstview.
June-July 1990
The Queen visits Ottawa alone for Canada Day celebrations, after stops in Calgary and Red Deer, Alta.
June-July 1992
The Queen visits Ottawa alone for the 125th anniversary of Confederation and the 40th anniversary of the accession, and also visits Hull for a reception hosted by Prime Minister Brian Mulroney at the Canadian Museum of Civilization.
June-July 1997
The Queen’s royal visit marks the 500th anniversary of John Cabot’s arrival in what is now Canada. It concludes with a stop in Ottawa to celebrate Canada’s 130th birthday on Canada Day.
June-July 2010
The Queen and Prince Philip visit Ottawa for three days, including Canada Day. It is her seventh time in Canada for the big national celebration. The tour also included visits to Halifax, Winnipeg, Toronto and Waterloo.
During her visit to the capital, she unveils a plaque dedicating the Queen’s Lantern a the Canadian Museum of Nature, and also unveils a life-size statue of jazz great Oscar Peterson outside the National Arts Centre.
And she praised Canada in front of 100,000 people on Parliament Hill during Canada Day festivities.
“This nation has dedicated itself to being a caring home for its own, a sanctuary for others and an example to the world,” she said.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and Canada's head of state, has died. She was 96.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Jason Kenney says the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face charges in New York alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border - a state-level reboot of a federal case that ended with a presidential pardon last year.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
'No malicious intent': NBCC Saint John says technical error caused alert that prompted lockdown
An alert that prompted the lockdown of New Brunswick Community College’s Saint John campus was a false alarm, the college said Thursday.
-
N.S. early childhood educators stage walkout over delayed pay raises
More than 100 early childhood educators in Nova Scotia staged a walkout over delayed pay raises Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Ontario gives Toronto, Ottawa 'strong mayor' powers
Ontario's legislature has passed a bill to give the leaders of Toronto and Ottawa so-called strong mayor powers, which the Progressive Conservative government has pitched as a way to get housing built more quickly.
Montreal
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Quebec election: Comments linking immigration to violence continue to haunt Legault
Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is being accused of revealing his true feelings about newcomers by linking immigration to violence and extremism.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Next Sudbury city council has $17.7M budget gap to address
As the Oct. 24 municipal election nears, the next mayor and council in Greater Sudbury will have to sharpen their pencils and put on a pot of coffee to avoid a huge tax increase.
-
Sault victim was shot multiple times in early morning attack on Albert Street
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the victim of a shooting Sept. 5 was attacked early in the morning.
London
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Cancer victim's 'kind deed' campaign carries on
Heidi Schlumpf could have asked for anything for her birthday last year — she had just been diagnosed with Triple Negative metastasis breast cancer, with a dire prognosis.
Winnipeg
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
IN PICTURES:
IN PICTURES: | A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits in Manitoba over the years
Queen Elizabeth II visited Manitoba six times. Her first official visit was as a princess in 1951 – two years before her coronation on June 2, 1953.
-
COVID-19 cases down in Manitoba, severe outcomes still rising: latest data
The number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba reported recently has decreased, but severe outcomes have increased according to the latest data from the province.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Local monarchists concerned by news of Queen’s health
People in Waterloo region who have met Queen Elizabeth II in the past say they’re heartbroken by news of her ailing health.
-
Police recover $50,000 worth of stolen 1/4 lb beef patties
A stolen tractor-trailer and the $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties that were inside have been accounted for, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Jason Kenney says the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
-
New rules to protect airline passengers now in effect
New regulations on refunds for air travellers who have their flights cancelled or delayed have arrived in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders expected to speak
The leaders of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured are expected to speak Thursday morning.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Wind, warmer temperatures trouble firefighting in Jasper National Park
Wind made direct fire suppression too dangerous for firefighters on the ground and in the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
'Part of the landscape of our lives': B.C. royal expert on the impact of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died at age 96 and a B.C. royal expert says she had an impact on the lives of Canadians, even in the background.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders expected to speak
The leaders of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured are expected to speak Thursday morning.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.