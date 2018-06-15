

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Two-time double lung transplant recipient Helene Campbell has received the Key to the City of Ottawa.

Mayor Jim Watson presented Campbell with the key in recognition of her work raising awareness of the importance of organ and tissue donation.

Campbell was diagnosed in 2011 with a rare pulmonary fibrosis and was told she would need a double-lung transplant. Campbell then turned her focus to launching her online donor campaign #BeAnOrganDonor, to promote the benefits of organ donation.

In April, 2012, Campbell underwent a double-lung transplant.

Last year, Campbell underwent a second double lung transplant. She told reporters “there is something that happens with organ donation called tissue rejection and it’s something that the body just does after a certain amount of time that it won’t recognize the organ donation lungs and so my body was slowly rejecting them.”

In May 2016, Campbell had a street named in her honour by the City of Ottawa.