OTTAWA -- A snowy Friday is in store to end the work week. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect from Environment Canada.

Heavy snow is expected to fall and is expected to be heavy at times. Five to 10 cm could accurate in the city. Environment Canada is warning that drivers expect hazardous winter conditions on the roads. The high is minus 8.

Tonight- it is expected to be cloudy with chance of flurries, clearing with a low of – 22 but with wind chill there is a risk of frostbite.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with clouds coming in late in the afternoon. The high is minus 3, wind chill minus 27 in the morning.

Sunday will see more snow a high of minus 3.

A similar day expected to start the work week on Monday. Sunny with a high of minus 8.