Heavy rainfall prompts no-swim advisory at local beaches

The heavy rainfall since Sunday afternoon has led to a no swimming advisory at Ottawa beaches.

For one of the new times this summer, Ottawa Public Health says swimming is not recommended at Britannia, Mooney's Bay, Petrie Island East and Petrie Island River beaches.

Heavy rain often leads to higher levels of E. coli in the waterways in the city.

Ottawa Public Health takes water samples daily from the four beach locations.

More than 47 mm of rain fell on Ottawa on Sunday and the city remains under a rainfall warning.

The beaches will be supervised until Aug. 28.