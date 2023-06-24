Heavy rainfall possible in Ottawa Saturday
Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario could see 50 mm of rain this afternoon and this evening, as a slow-moving system brings showers and thunderstorms to the region.
"Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms have developed and some areas may receive significant rainfall amounts," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement for Ottawa. "Rainfall warnings may be issued."
At 3:45 p.m., the weather radar showed heavy rain moving into the Ottawa area from the southwest. Heavy rain is also in the Belleville and Peterborough areas.
Other parts of Ontario are under warnings, including areas along the St. Lawrence River to the south of Ottawa.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a mainly cloudy evening, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.
Sunday's forecast includes clouds in the morning and a 30 per cent chance of showers but also local smoke. Sunday's high is 29 with a humidex of 36 and an AQHI of 6, or a moderate risk.
Monday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 26 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers. Tuesday could also see showers with a high of 25 C.
RAINFALL WARNINGS IN EASTERN ONTARIO
Several parts of eastern Ontario are under rainfall warnings, though Ottawa is not.
The warnings from Environment Canada include areas such as Belleville, Kingston, Brockville and Kemptville.
The weather agency is warning of localized heavy rainfall with 50 to 75 mm possible in those areas.
"Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue on and off throughout the day. These showers and thunderstorms are very slow moving and some areas may receive significant rainfall amounts," the warnings state.
FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE IN KINGSTON AREA
Environment Canada has also issued a weather advisory for the Kingston area, warning conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds this afternoon and evening.
"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms," the weather agency said.
"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground."
