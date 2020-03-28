Enjoy the sunshine today while it lasts.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for heavy rainfall starting overnight Saturday and will continue into Sunday.

For today, it will be a mainly sunny day where we will reach double digit temperatures with the daytime high reaching 10°C.

Heavy rainfall will start overnight on Saturday and continue into Sunday with rainfall amounts anywhere between 15 and 25mm with some areas seeing more than 25mm.

The Sunday rain showers could also bring the potential for a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The daytime high will reach 10°C once again.

The showers are expected to continue into Monday with a high of 8°C.