OTTAWA -- It's been a soggy final Saturday in August.

Environment Canada says as of 5 p.m., 25.6 millimetres of rain had fallen at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday.

The forecast called for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain to fall on Ottawa.

The record for greatest rainfall on Aug. 29 is 37.6 millimetres, set back in 2009.

The 25.6 millimetres of rain brings the monthly August rain total to 128 millimetres of rain.

Here is the look at the forecast for the rest of August.

Tonight: Showers ending this evening then cloudy with a chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 20C.

Monday: Sunny. High 23C

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 22C.