OTTAWA -- Mother Nature is sidelining golfers and skiers this weekend across the region.

Ottawa received 30.9 millimetres of rain on Friday, and another 20 to 30 mm of rain is in the forecast on Sunday.

The weather conditions forced ski resorts and golf courses to close this weekend.

Camp Fortune, Mont Ste. Marie and Calabogie Peaks have closed for the weekend due to the rain.

"We will be closed this weekend due to the abundant amount of rain we are receiving and poor conditions," said Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.

"We will see if we can re-open for Easter weekend, please check back next week for an update."

At Calabogie Peaks west of Ottawa, the ski slopes are closed until next Thursday.

"With another forecast of rain in our sights, the resort will temporarily close its ski trails from Sunday, March 28-Thursday, April 1,"said Calabogie Peaks.

"We look forward to seeing some Easter ski bunnies hopping around the resort April 2-5!"

Mont Ste. Marie ski resort at Lac Sainte-Marie is closed for the weekend. It will reopen on Good Friday.

"The warm weather combined with the heavy rain warning has prompted us to preserve the slopes for Easter," said Mont Ste. Marie on Facebook.

The heavy rain has also forced early spring golfers off the course.

Just days after opening for the season, Iroquois Golf Club in Iroquois is closed until further notice due to the weather conditions.