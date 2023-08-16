Heavy rain sends millions of litres of raw sewage into the Ottawa River

The severe storm last week flooded roads, parks and basements, and it sent nearly 316 million litres of raw sewage flowing into the Ottawa River.

Ottawa received between 38 mm and 100 mm of rain during a six-hour period last Thursday, with surface flooding reported in College, Knoxdale-Merivale, River, Capital and Alta Vista wards.

The rain also overwhelmed Ottawa's Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel, sending 316 million litres of raw sewage into the Ottawa River. It's the largest sewage overflow since the combined sewage storage tunnel was launched in 2020.

The $232 million project was intended to intercept and store surface runoff and wastewater until it can be treated at the Robert O. Pickard Environmental Centre and returned to the Ottawa River. There are six kilometres of tunnels underground designed to stop sewage from flowing into the river during heavy rainfall events, located eight storeys underground.

Ottawa's new Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel (CSST) is a go! Hear it roar!



The CSST will help keep the Ottawa River healthy for us and generations to come by reducing the frequency of combined sewage overflows.https://t.co/vtnxGZ5BEQ pic.twitter.com/sBUJjBlzHl — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) November 20, 2020

The underground Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel includes two tunnels: an east-west tunnel through the downtown core from LeBreton Flats to New Edinburgh Park, and a north-south tunnel along Kent Street from Chamberlain Avenue to existing infrastructure behind the Supreme Court of Canada building.

According to the city, the two interconnected tunnels reduce the volume of wastewater flowing into the Ottawa River by 43 million litres an event.

There have been 10 sewage overflows into the Ottawa River this summer due to heavy rainfall. The city says 67 million litres of contaminated water was sent into the Ottawa River during heavy rain on July 26. A total of 52 million litres of sewage-contaminated water flowed into the river during heavy rain on April 30.