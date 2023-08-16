Heavy rain sends millions of litres of raw sewage into the Ottawa River
The severe storm last week flooded roads, parks and basements, and it sent nearly 316 million litres of raw sewage flowing into the Ottawa River.
Ottawa received between 38 mm and 100 mm of rain during a six-hour period last Thursday, with surface flooding reported in College, Knoxdale-Merivale, River, Capital and Alta Vista wards.
The rain also overwhelmed Ottawa's Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel, sending 316 million litres of raw sewage into the Ottawa River. It's the largest sewage overflow since the combined sewage storage tunnel was launched in 2020.
The $232 million project was intended to intercept and store surface runoff and wastewater until it can be treated at the Robert O. Pickard Environmental Centre and returned to the Ottawa River. There are six kilometres of tunnels underground designed to stop sewage from flowing into the river during heavy rainfall events, located eight storeys underground.
The underground Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel includes two tunnels: an east-west tunnel through the downtown core from LeBreton Flats to New Edinburgh Park, and a north-south tunnel along Kent Street from Chamberlain Avenue to existing infrastructure behind the Supreme Court of Canada building.
According to the city, the two interconnected tunnels reduce the volume of wastewater flowing into the Ottawa River by 43 million litres an event.
There have been 10 sewage overflows into the Ottawa River this summer due to heavy rainfall. The city says 67 million litres of contaminated water was sent into the Ottawa River during heavy rain on July 26. A total of 52 million litres of sewage-contaminated water flowed into the river during heavy rain on April 30.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Visitors asked to stop bringing flowers to Kemptville, Ont. hospital
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians paid more for some groceries in July. Here are the items that cost extra
Overall grocery prices saw a slowdown from June to July, the newest Consumer Price Index report shows, but some products were still more expensive than they were earlier this year.
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
Survivors of Maui fires face power cuts, poor cell service as teams work to find and ID the dead
Survivors of deadly wildfires on Maui contended with intermittent power and unreliable cell service as they sought help rebuilding their lives. Experts, meanwhile, laboured to find the dead and identify them.
Alberta-N.W.T. wildfires burn area almost 4 times the size of P.E.I.; firefighters hope for rain
Firefighters will be watching the skies over the next couple of days hoping for help from Mother Nature as wildfires along the Alberta-Northwest Territories boundary continue to force evacuations.
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
Young girl mauled by 3 dogs while viewing puppies for sale in Newmarket, Ont.
A nine-year-old was severely injured after police say she was mauled by three dogs while viewing puppies for sale at a residence in Newmarket, Ont. last month.
Court clears way for Sask. man's extradition to Northern Ireland to face decades-old sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has lost a bid to avoid extradition to the United Kingdom to face historical sexual abuse charges.
COVID-19 activity in Canada showing early signs that it may be increasing: data
COVID-19 infections may be slowly starting to rise again in Canada, new data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) suggests.
Canada among 10 countries reporting highest cumulative mpox cases, WHO reports
As an mpox outbreak continues to spread globally, the World Health Organization says Canada is among the top 10 countries reporting the highest cumulative cases to date.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland hospitals grapple with patients admitted because they have nowhere to go
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador have begun tracking the number of patients admitted to emergency rooms because they have nowhere else to go.
-
N.B. child advocate says LGBTQ policy in schools violates Charter rights of kids
New Brunswick's child and youth advocate says changes to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools violate the Charter rights of children.
-
'A very, very difficult time': Endoscopy procedures paused at Halifax hospital due to sterilization issue
A technical issue at the venerable Victoria General Hospital in Halifax has led to hundreds of delays and rescheduling of endoscopy procedures, and there's no word when the situation might be resolved.
Toronto
-
Ontario casino dealer charged with helping patrons cheat: OPP
A table games dealer at an Ontario casino has been charged with allegedly colluding with patrons, provincial police say.
-
'Stand up to hate': 90 years since the riot at Toronto's Christie Pits
Today marks the 90th anniversary of the Christie Pits riot, an outbreak of violence following a softball game at a Toronto park that historians have described as one of the worst incidents of ethnically or religiously motivated unrest in the city's history.
-
Ontario senior loses $16,500 to bank investigator scam
An Ontario senior said she lost thousands of dollars earlier this year in a scam where someone pretended to be an employee of her bank.
Montreal
-
Truck overturns on Highway 40 and 15 junction, causes massive delays Wednesday morning
A normally busy highway junction north of Montreal was disrupted late on Wednesday night by an accident involving a truck.
-
Montreal students are cramming into small apartments to save money: study
A study of student tenants living in Montreal shows that the sharp rise in rents in recent years has stimulated a new phenomenon: students sharing very small apartments.
-
Montreal researchers join international study of rare disease Friedreich's ataxia
Montreal researchers are joining an international study to learn more about a little-understood genetic disease that is found in Canada, and especially in Quebec and in Acadian regions of the Maritimes.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man says bricks were thrown through his windows after Instagram threat
Two picture windows are boarded up on a home on a quiet residential street in Val Caron. Justin Steinmann said two bricks were thrown through the window at 3:30 a.m. last Friday after his family received online threats.
-
3 arrested, $60K in drugs seized during Moosonee traffic stop
Two Moosonee residents and a 19-year-old from the GTA were arrested and $60,000 in narcotics was seized during a weekend traffic stop, police say.
-
'It’s lunacy': B.C. nurses told to call 911 when no ER doctors on shift
One of B.C.’s health authorities had a plan to keep a hospital ER room open despite having no doctors to cover the department by demanding family doctors attend to any of their patients and ordering unsupervised nurses to call 911.
London
-
Bid to ban backyard fireworks fizzles out at committee meeting
A deep divide over the future of commercially sold backyard fireworks was on full display at city hall on Tuesday.
-
Assault investigation leads to impaired charges for London, Ont. teen
Huron County OPP charged a London, Ont. resident after they failed a roadside test on July 29 on Main Street North in Exeter.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Sunny skies in store for Wednesday before unsettled weather returns
If Tuesday’s weather has you waterlogged then Wednesday will be your day to soak up the sun before a cold front returns on Thursday, bringing with it rain and a risk of thunderstorms.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire smoke blanketing Manitoba, events being impacted by air quality
The majority of Manitoba, including Winnipeg is being impacted by wildfire smoke coming from the northern prairies and the Northwest Territories.
-
Striking Liquor Mart workers rally at Manitoba legislature
Workers at Manitoba’s Liquor Marts rallied at the Manitoba Legislature for the second consecutive week amid an ongoing labour dispute.
-
Safety features installed at site of deadly Manitoba crash
New safety features are in place at the site of a deadly crash on a Manitoba highway this summer.
Kitchener
-
New cellphone feature credited with saving Ont. driver's life
Hannah Ralph is recovering in the ICU following a crash that sent her to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and her family is crediting a new feature on her cellphone for a quick emergency response.
-
University of Waterloo removing class information from public view
The University of Waterloo is prioritizing a review of its general emergency processes and plans, according to a memo posted online from the Provost’s office on Monday.
-
Here's why more residents in Waterloo region are making the switch to heat pumps
Local HVAC companies are busier than ever installing heat pumps in Waterloo region.
Calgary
-
Canadians paid more for some groceries in July. Here are the items that cost extra
Overall grocery prices saw a slowdown from June to July, the newest Consumer Price Index report shows, but some products were still more expensive than they were earlier this year.
-
Southern Alberta museum goes big with giant chess game
Chess masters from far and wide might want to check out a new exhibit set up outside Lethbridge's Galt Museum.
-
Calgary limits water use during dry spell
Calgary home and business owners are not allowed to water their lawns and gardens as much as they might like to, now that a mandatory water restriction has been put in place.
Saskatoon
-
Court clears way for Sask. man's extradition to Northern Ireland to face decades-old sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has lost a bid to avoid extradition to the United Kingdom to face historical sexual abuse charges.
-
Dynamic solution needed to solve Saskatoon's housing problem, expert says
Saskatoon benchmark home prices hit an all-time high of $384,200 in July, indicating high demand and low supply.
-
See a Sask. couple spin a giant wheel for a chance to win $500,000
A Warman couple had an opportunity to win $500,000 on the Big Spin wheel at Sask Lotteries.
Edmonton
-
Alberta-N.W.T. wildfires burn area almost 4 times the size of P.E.I.; firefighters hope for rain
Firefighters will be watching the skies over the next couple of days hoping for help from Mother Nature as wildfires along the Alberta-Northwest Territories boundary continue to force evacuations.
-
Northwest Territories declares territorial state of emergency amid wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories officially declared a territorial state of emergency on Tuesday in response to out-of-control wildfires in the territory.
-
Elks say, 'confidence remains in Chris Jones' as team parts ways with president Victor Cui
The Edmonton Elks organization is parting ways with president Victor Cui, the board announced on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Another 18 temperature records broken as heat wave grips B.C.
Numerous daily heat records fell across B.C. on Tuesday, as the heat wave that began Sunday continues.
-
'It’s lunacy': B.C. nurses told to call 911 when no ER doctors on shift
One of B.C.’s health authorities had a plan to keep a hospital ER room open despite having no doctors to cover the department by demanding family doctors attend to any of their patients and ordering unsupervised nurses to call 911.
-
Green lawn paint makes it easy to be the envy of the neighbourhood amid water restrictions in B.C.
Despite water restrictions, a house in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood has a lush-looking lawn – but it’s not because the owners ran their sprinklers illegally.
Regina
-
York Lake Regional Park board reviewing incident following allegations of racism
A Melville resident is calling for the removal of a nearby regional park board member after she claims she was the target of racism and verbal harassment.
-
Sask. rural municipality, construction firm fined for toxic waste disposal
A Saskatchewan municipality, a construction company and two people are facing fines for the illegal disposal of demolition waste
-
'He loves riding it': Regina family devastated by theft of son's special needs bike
A Regina family is devastated by the theft of their son’s special needs bike. It was locked outside a Regina Walmart on the weekend when thieves cut the lock and made off with the bike.