OTTAWA -- Mother Nature is set to soak the capital.

Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 20 to 30 millimetres of rain this evening and overnight as a system moves through the region.

A special weather statement has been issued for Barry's Bay and Killaloe, along with Algonquin Park, Belleville and Quinte.

Environment Canada says those areas could see 30 to 50 mm of rain tonight.

"Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area this evening through tonight. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will ensure that the rain will be heavy at times, with locally heavy rainfall accumulations likely," said Environment Canada in a special weather statement Saturday evening.

The forecast for Ottawa calls for showers at times heavy beginning this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. A low overnight of 18 C.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. A high of 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34 degrees.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Monday, with a chance of showers. The high will be 28 C.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 25 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.