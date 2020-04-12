Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for 25mm to 35mm of rain starting tonight.

For the capital today, there will be increasing clouds with a 40% chance of showers late this morning and in the afternoon. It will become a mix of sun and cloud later in the afternoon. The daytime high will reach 10°C.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. We so those rain showers start to begin later tonight and into the overnight. The low will 7°C.

For Easter Monday, the rain should start ending around noon then become mainly cloud with a 60% chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm later in the morning and into the afternoon. 20-30mm of rain could fall with wind gusts reaching up to 70km/h late in the afternoon. The daytime high will reach 16°C.

On Tuesday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries. The daytime high will be 7°C.