Heavy rain, freezing rain expected tonight
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa tonight – periods of heavy rain and freezing rain will being this evening.
The forecast calls for rainfall amounts of 10 to 20mm, which may lead to localized flooding in some areas. The rain will then turn into a mix of snow and ice pellets as temperatures fall tonight, and then change to periods of freezing rain overnight.
The freezing rain is expected to turn back into rain by tomorrow morning.
There will be a mix of sun and cloud in Ottawa before the rain begins tonight, and today’s forecast high is 3 C.
More rain is expected on Thursday and another 10 to 20 mm could fall in the capital by noon tomorrow.
There will be a chance of showers tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will be well above the seasonal average with a high of 8 C. The rain is expected to continue overnight into Friday.
On Friday – expect more rain and high of 8 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City council sits in-person for first time since 2020
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Heavy rain, freezing rain expected tonight
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia seizes aid workers from humanitarian convoy, Ukraine says
Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied port city of Mariupol, which also came under naval attack after weeks of air and land strikes.
Flickers of defiance amid Putin's crackdown in Russia
Despite President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent — unprecedented in post-Soviet Russia — there remain flickers of protest and defiance.
How to treat yourself at home if you have Omicron
Amid the ongoing risk of getting infected with COVID-19, Canadians may be wondering how to go about treating themselves, should they catch the virus. Experts share their advice for handling infection and what supplies to stock up on for recovery.
Taliban nixes higher education for girls in Afghanistan despite earlier pledges
In a surprise decision the hardline leadership of Afghanistan's new rulers has decided against opening educational institutions to girls beyond Grade 6, a Taliban official said Wednesday on the first day of Afghanistan's new school year.
One 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash
China says one of two black boxes from the China Eastern plane crash was found in severely damaged condition. The recorder is so damaged that they are not able to tell whether it is the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder.
Trudeau arrives in Brussels to address European Parliament ahead of NATO, G7 talks
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicks off a whirlwind trip with an address to the European Parliament in Brussels later today on his second visit to the continent this month.
Political scientist says confidence-and-supply deal between Liberals, NDP is unnecessary
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh could face some tough questions as the ink dries on a newly announced deal that would see his party support the Liberal minority government for the next three years.
What the Liberal-NDP deal could mean for 'aggressive options' on defence spending
The prospects for a significant increase in Canadian defence spending in the coming federal budget looked a little less likely as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to head to Europe after announcing a stunning political deal with the New Democrats.
Quebec spring budget includes $500 payment to adult residents
Quebec adults earning $100,000 or less will receive a one-time payment this year of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.
Atlantic
-
New COVID-19 reality: Nova Scotians adjust to eased restrictions
A new COVID-19 reality is setting in for Nova Scotia. Restrictions have been eased dramatically and masking for the most part is no longer required, but many are still wearing masks as this period of adjustment continues.
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
Toronto
-
Ontario putting $91M toward electric vehicle chargers at rest stops, parks
Ontario is putting $91 million toward installing electric vehicle chargers at highway rest stops, carpool parking lots, parks and hockey arenas.
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Ontario couple 'in shock' after store clerk informed them of major lottery win
An Ontario couple says they were left in shock after a store clerk told them they had just won a million dollars.
Montreal
-
Quebec spring budget includes $500 payment to adult residents
Quebec adults earning $100,000 or less will receive a one-time payment this year of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.
-
Here are the highlights of Quebec's spring budget
Quebec tabled its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday. Here are the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Eric Girard:
-
Nalie Agustin, whose cancer journey inspired thousands worldwide, dies at 33
Nalie Agustin, whose years-long battle with cancer touched the hearts of thousands of her supporters on social media and beyond, has passed away, according to her family.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Russia seizes aid workers from humanitarian convoy, Ukraine says
Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied port city of Mariupol, which also came under naval attack after weeks of air and land strikes.
-
Ontario putting $91M toward electric vehicle chargers at rest stops, parks
Ontario is putting $91 million toward installing electric vehicle chargers at highway rest stops, carpool parking lots, parks and hockey arenas.
London
-
Balance of power between urban and rural trustees preserved on TVDSB
A pitch to shake-up the electoral boundaries represented by public school board trustees was withdrawn.
-
London by-law to stop graphic anti-abortion flyers going back to drawing board
After receiving legal advice from the city solicitor, councillors backed away from a proposed by-law forbidding the door to door delivery of graphic images.
-
Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for many parts of the region.
Winnipeg
-
Obby Khan unofficial winner in Fort Whyte byelection for Tories
Manitoba businessman and former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Obby Khan will likely be heading to the Manitoba Legislature.
-
'It's ridiculous': Melting snow reveals litter-lined Winnipeg Streets
With the spring weather thawing out the city -- Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow. Litter lining the streets is leaving Winnipeggers with a lot of spring cleaning to do.
-
Close byelection result is a sign there is work to do: Premier Stefanson
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says last night's close byelection result is a sign that the government has work to do in order to earn people's trust.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Freezing rain hits Waterloo Region, most of southern Ontario
Significant freezing rain and wind gusts have hit Waterloo Region and the surrounding area early Wednesday morning.
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
Police have identified the deceased as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.
Calgary
-
'Will be deeply missed:' loved ones share memories of Vanessa Ladouceur, 31, after random fatal stabbing
The friends and family of Vanessa Ladouceur are speaking out to honour the life of the 31-year-old who was killed in a senseless attack in the Beltline on Friday.
-
Liberal, NDP confidence agreement rejected by Premier Kenney
A confidence agreement between the federal Liberals and New Democrats in Ottawa, which will see the minority Liberal government in alliance with the NDP through 2025, is a gut punch for Alberta premier Jason Kenney.
-
Sharks score 2 late goals to top Flames 4-3
Logan Couture scored the game-winner on Tuesday as the San Jose Sharks scored 28 seconds apart in the third period for a 4-3 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mining Association 'relieved' CP Rail resuming operations after labour dispute
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has reached a deal with its union representing its workers which is creating a “huge sigh of relief” for the Saskatchewan Mining Association.
-
Saskatoon woman embraces 'duty' of helping Ukrainian refugees
Tireless work is being done behind the scenes in Saskatchewan to help with the potential influx of Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion.
-
Saskatoon rental vacancy rate drops as demand increases
It was tougher to find a place to rent in Saskatoon in 2021, according to a survey by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
Edmonton
-
'We heard from Albertans': UCP swerves away from changes to Alberta's traffic court
Alberta should not move millions of traffic tickets online and away from court while charging people to fight them, the province's transportation minister argued Tuesday.
-
Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date in September to prove the government had 'failed to implement the most basic security protocols' on its COVID-19 vaccination website, and accessed a private citizen's information in the process.
-
Russia seizes aid workers from humanitarian convoy, Ukraine says
Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied port city of Mariupol, which also came under naval attack after weeks of air and land strikes.
Vancouver
-
'Time is critical': Even though it's spring, B.C.'s backcountry still at risk for avalanches, agency warns
As spring brings warmer weather to parts of B.C., backcountry enthusiasts are being warned to still keep an eye on avalanche conditions.
-
'This is amazing': Vancouver dentist likes new federal program, but questions remain
Metro Vancouver dentists say there's lots to celebrate from the federal dental care announcement, but if certain measures aren't taken, those who qualify for the new plans may have a hard time finding a clinic willing to see them.
-
B.C. spends at least $27M at private clinics to catch up on surgical backlog
B.C.’s Ministry of Health has spent at least $27.2 million at private surgical clinics in an effort to catch up on thousands of surgeries postponed due to waves of COVID-19, CTV News has learned.
Regina
-
'It is a takeover': Sask. premier frustrated with Liberal, NDP confidence deal
Saskatchewan’s premier voiced his displeasure about a newly announced confidence deal between the federal Liberal and NDP parties that will keep the Liberal government in power into 2025.
-
'Canada's best kept secret': Film highlighting Sask. national park named finalist at Cannes World Film Festival
A Saskatchewan-made documentary is one of the finalists in the Cannes World Film Festival.
-
NDP calls on province to allow more access to PCR testing
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to allow more access to PCR testing for those in the province, especially for children under five who are ineligible for vaccination.