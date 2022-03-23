Heavy rain, freezing rain expected tonight

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa tonight – periods of heavy rain and freezing rain will being this evening.

The forecast calls for rainfall amounts of 10 to 20mm, which may lead to localized flooding in some areas. The rain will then turn into a mix of snow and ice pellets as temperatures fall tonight, and then change to periods of freezing rain overnight.

The freezing rain is expected to turn back into rain by tomorrow morning.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud in Ottawa before the rain begins tonight, and today’s forecast high is 3 C.

More rain is expected on Thursday and another 10 to 20 mm could fall in the capital by noon tomorrow.

There will be a chance of showers tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will be well above the seasonal average with a high of 8 C. The rain is expected to continue overnight into Friday.

On Friday – expect more rain and high of 8 C.