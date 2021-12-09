Two weeks before Christmas, Ottawa could see 20 to 40 mm of rain this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for heavy rain and strong winds Friday night through Saturday.

"Precipitation is forecast to develop over the area Friday night. This precipitation will likely begin as a brief period of snow, before transitioning to rain Saturday morning as temperatures rise," said the statement from Environment Canada.

"A brief period of freezing rain will be possible early Saturday morning, particularly in the Ottawa River valley, before temperatures rise above zero. Showers at times heavy will continue Saturday before temperatures rapidly fall and light snow develops Saturday night in the wake of a strong cold front."

Ottawa could see 20 to 40 mm of rain by Saturday night, with winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

Environment Canada says Brockville, Prescott, Kemptville, Kingston, Napanee, Cornwall, Morrisburg and Winchester will see rain Friday night and Saturday, with up to 45 mm possible by Saturday night.

OTTAWA FORECAST

The forecast calls for periods of snow overnight. Amount 2 cm. Temperature steady near minus 9 C.

Friday will see periods of snow ending in the morning then cloudy. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. High minus 1 C.

Friday night will see periods of snow mixed with rain. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Freezing rain or rain is expected on Saturday. High 7 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 0 C.