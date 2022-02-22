There is a large police presence at Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall in response to an active call.

Employees have been evacuated from the mall and police aren’t letting anyone near the downtown Ottawa building.

A message to people who work in the building said the building was locked down due to an emergency. Employees who hadn't been evacuated were instructed to lock down within stores and stay away from the doors.

Officers with guns drawn could be seen outside the mall, including at the Rideau transit station. Heavily armed tactical officers could be seen entering a mall entrance on Rideau Street.

Multiple witnesses reported the power went out inside the shopping centre. Customers near an entrance on Rideau Street were told to leave and run west, toward Sussex Drive.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

It's the mall's first day open in more than three weeks. It closed during the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...