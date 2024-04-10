Heavy machinery valued at 235K stolen in eastern Ontario, police warn local businesses

The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says a heavy machine valued at approximately $235,000 was stolen from a local business on April 2 in The Nation Municipality.

Police add prior to the theft, on March 30, they received a call reporting a male suspect was seen trespassing on a private property of a different local business near St. Isidore and acting suspiciously around its heavy machinery.

The investigation is ongoing.

The OPP is asking people with information about the suspect to come forward and call the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, the OPP urges local businesses that have heavy machinery in the area to be careful and to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from theft.

Police share the following tips to prevent thefts:

• Always roll up your vehicle's windows, lock the doors and pocket the key.

• Park other vehicles around heavy machinery to act as a deterrent to thieves.

• Consider installing security cameras and alarms in the yard and at the entrance.

• Consider installing motion-activated lights in the yard.

• Install a third party GPS tracking device in high-value machinery.

• Ensure gates or access points are locked and secured before leaving at night.