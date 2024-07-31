A wet July will end with 15-25 mm of rain in Ottawa

Ottawa could receive another soaking from Mother Nature today, on the final day of one of the wettest July's over the past 10 years.

Environment Canada's forecast says Ottawa could see 15 to 25 mm of rain before rain ends this afternoon.

Ottawa has already received 150.5 mm of rain in July, including 47.2 mm on July 6 and 32.8 mm on July 24.

Here is a look at the July rainfall totals between 2015 and 2024

2024: 150.5 mm

2023: 142.4 mm

2022: 89 mm

2021: 104 mm

2020: 54 mm

2019: 52.1 mm

2018: 180 mm (61 mm on July 25 and 43 mm on July 23)

2017: 249 mm (79 mm on July 24, 42.6 mm on July 14 and 42 mm on July 1)

2016: 52.7 mm

2015: 40.8 mm

The forecast says a few showers will end this afternoon then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 37.

The record for greatest rainfall on July 31 is 37.8 mm, set in 1996.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, with the humidex of 38.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High 30 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.