A heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch are in effect for Ottawa and the surrounding area on Thursday.

Environment Canada says it will remain hot and humid for much of the day, with humidex values in the upper thirties.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible for Thursday afernoon and evening. Strong wind gusts of 100 km/h, heavy rain and large hail are possible. There is also a risk of a tornado.