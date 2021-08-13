OTTAWA -- A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa and the region on Friday, but cooler temperatures are on the way.

Environment Canada is calling for hot and humid conditions again on Friday, with a high of 29 C and humidex values approaching 40. There's also a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, and the risk of a thunderstorm.

The heat warning has been effect since Sunday, making for the hottest and muggiest week of Ottawa's summer.

The weather agency says coooler and less humid air is expected to arrive Friday night. The low will drop to 15 C.

The weekend will be sunny with more seasonal temperatures. The high on Saturday will be 24 C, and on Sunday temperatures will reach 25 C.

That weather continues into next week, with Monday and Tuesday both expected to be sunny with temperatures in the high 20s.