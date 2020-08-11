OTTAWA -- It’s going to be another scorcher in Ottawa and the region on Tuesday, with a heat warning still in effect.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to reach 31 C on Tuesday, with the humidex nearing 40.

The sunny morning weather is expected to give way to a few showers in the afternoon, including the risk of a thunderstorm.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada says. "A cold front moving through Eastern Ontario may trigger severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts to 90 km/h, torrential downpours and hail this afternoon into early this evening."

Public health officials are reminding people to drink plenty of fluids, limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol, and avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity.

Temperatures are expected to cool off Tuesday night as a cold front sweeps through the region.

On Wednesday, it’s still going to be hot: 29 C and sunny with a humidex of 35 C.

The sunny weather is expected to continue for the rest of the week.