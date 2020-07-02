OTTAWA -- Hot and humid weather is set to grip the national capital region for the next few days.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

In a statement, the weather agency says the hot and humid weather will continue this afternoon through Sunday, adding the “heat event is likely to persist into next week.” Temperatures will range between 32C and 35C over the next four days, with overnight lows between 20C and 23C.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for the region.

Environment Canada says, "Isolated thunderstorms are expected to move southeastward across the regions late this afternoon and this evening. Locally damaging winds gusts may be associated with one or two of these storms, along with hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning."

The storms are expected to be isolated, so Environment Canada says many places will not be affected.

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. High 32C, with the humidex it will feel like 37 degrees.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 20C.

Friday: Sunny. High 30C

Saturday: Sunny. High 30C

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 30C

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 31C

Staying cool during the heat wave

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave: