Heat warning issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
OTTAWA -- It will be a hot and humid weekend in Ottawa, with the humidex making it feel like 40 degrees by Sunday.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning of hot conditions through the weekend.
"A hot and increasingly humid air mass will begin to affect eastern Ontario on Saturday and last through at least Sunday. Cooler and less humid conditions may arrive on Monday," Environment Canada said in a statement.
The forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 33C on Saturday, with the humidex making it feel like 38 degrees. On Sunday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 32C.
Environment Canada says the humidex will approach 40 degrees on Sunday.
Monday will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 30C, while Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 26C.
Staying cool during the heat wave
Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Avoid heavy outdoor activity
- Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside
- Bring an umbrella and water when you leave home
- Cool off in an air-conditioned space
- Cool off in the shade or at a park or greenspace
- Use a fan and mist your skin with water
- Take cool baths and showers as often as needed
- Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on any windows facing the sun