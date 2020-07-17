OTTAWA -- It will be a hot and humid weekend in Ottawa, with the humidex making it feel like 40 degrees by Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning of hot conditions through the weekend.

"A hot and increasingly humid air mass will begin to affect eastern Ontario on Saturday and last through at least Sunday. Cooler and less humid conditions may arrive on Monday," Environment Canada said in a statement.

The forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 33C on Saturday, with the humidex making it feel like 38 degrees. On Sunday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 32C.

Environment Canada says the humidex will approach 40 degrees on Sunday.

Monday will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 30C, while Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 26C.

