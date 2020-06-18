Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Heat Warning issued for Ottawa
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 7:14AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 18, 2020 4:10PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A heat warning has been issued for the final days of spring in Ottawa.
Environment Canada has issued the warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning, "a prolonged period of hot weather is expected."
The heat warning covers Ottawa, Brockville - Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall - Morrisburg, Kingston, Prescott and Russell, Renfrew, Pembroke, Barry's Bay, Smiths Falls, Lanark, Stirling, Tweed and South Frontenac.
The temperature in Ottawa hit 31C at 3 p.m. on Thursday. With the humidex, it felt like 33 degrees.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly sunny on Friday with a high of 32C. With the humidex, it will feel like 38 degrees.
Saturday's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 34C. Environment Canada says with the humidex, it will feel like 38 degrees.
The heat is expected to persist into Sunday.
Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m. on Saturday.
This is the second heat warning of spring in Ottawa.
Environment Canada issued a heat warning on May 25, and it lasted until Thursday, May 28.
On May 27, the temperature hit 34.8C, setting a record for the hottest May 27 in Ottawa history.
Staying cool during the heat wave
Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Avoid heavy outdoor activity
- Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside
- Bring an umbrella and water when you leave home
- Cool off in an air-conditioned space
- Cool off in the shade or at a park or greenspace
- Use a fan and mist your skin with water
- Take cool baths and showers as often as needed
- Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on any windows facing the sun
Ottawa's splash pads are now open for the summer.
Lifeguards will be on duty at Ottawa's beaches starting June 27.