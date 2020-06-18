OTTAWA -- A heat warning has been issued for the final days of spring in Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued the warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning, "a prolonged period of hot weather is expected."

The heat warning covers Ottawa, Brockville - Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall - Morrisburg, Kingston, Prescott and Russell, Renfrew, Pembroke, Barry's Bay, Smiths Falls, Lanark, Stirling, Tweed and South Frontenac.

The temperature in Ottawa hit 31C at 3 p.m. on Thursday. With the humidex, it felt like 33 degrees.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly sunny on Friday with a high of 32C. With the humidex, it will feel like 38 degrees.

Saturday's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 34C. Environment Canada says with the humidex, it will feel like 38 degrees.

The heat is expected to persist into Sunday.

Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the second heat warning of spring in Ottawa.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on May 25, and it lasted until Thursday, May 28.

On May 27, the temperature hit 34.8C, setting a record for the hottest May 27 in Ottawa history.

Staying cool during the heat wave

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Avoid heavy outdoor activity

Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside

Bring an umbrella and water when you leave home

Cool off in an air-conditioned space

Cool off in the shade or at a park or greenspace

Use a fan and mist your skin with water

Take cool baths and showers as often as needed

Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on any windows facing the sun

Ottawa's splash pads are now open for the summer.

Lifeguards will be on duty at Ottawa's beaches starting June 27.