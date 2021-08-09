Advertisement
Heat warning in effect; with humidex expected to feel like 40
Published Monday, August 9, 2021 7:12AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A heat warning is in effect for the capital region- hot and humid conditions are expected.
Environment Canada says tropical air is on the way- temperatures today and Tuesday will soar to the low thirties. Temperatures will be hot overnight.
Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers early in the day. The high will be 31, but feel like 40.
Overnight, conditions will clear with a low of 20 degrees.
Health officials advise you to limit your time outside, and drink lots of water.
Tuesday- it will be sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Wednesday will be a mix of sun and cloud, high 29 degrees.