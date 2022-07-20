Heat warning in effect: Steamy, sticky day ahead for the capital

OTTAWA -

A heat warning remains in effect for the capital region.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will feel closer to 40 with humidex.

Wednesday will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a small chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 31 C but feel like 40 with humidex. The UV index is 10 or very high.

There will be little relief overnight, with a low of 22 C. There is a chance of shower sand risk of a thunderstorm.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. The high is expected to be 27 C but feel like 34 with the humidex.

Friday is forecasted to be sunny and a high of 30 C.