Heat warning in effect for rest of Civic Long Weekend
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 4:44PM EDT
A heat warning is in effect for most of the region this long weekend.
The latest heat event expected to continue through Monday.
Environment Canada saying a southwesterly flow settling over the region is making temperatures rise and humidity.
Daytime temperatures will be in between 30-33 degrees, with the humidex it will feel like in the 40s.
Overnight temperatures will fall to only 20 degrees, 22-24 degrees in some urban areas.
Relief isn’t in sight until Tuesday- when a cold front is expected to move in.
Ottawa Public Health has issues the following tips and advice during hot weather:
- Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, preferably water and limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol.
- Avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity.
- Limit or avoid direct exposure to the sun and wear a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and SPF lip balm. Dress in light and loose fitting clothing.
- Look for shade or a cool shelter in an air-conditioned location such as a shopping mall, cinema, library or community centre.
- Never leave children, the elderly or pets unattended in a car, even with the windows open.
- Take frequent cool showers or baths. If you cannot shower or bath easily, sponge often with cool wet towels. Focus on cooling the back of the neck, under the arms and groin area. Soak feet and hands in a basin of cool water.
- Stay connected with people in your community who have a difficult time coping with hot weather and those who live alone and check on them regularly.