A heat warning is in effect for most of the region this long weekend.

The latest heat event expected to continue through Monday.

Environment Canada saying a southwesterly flow settling over the region is making temperatures rise and humidity.

Daytime temperatures will be in between 30-33 degrees, with the humidex it will feel like in the 40s.

Overnight temperatures will fall to only 20 degrees, 22-24 degrees in some urban areas.

Relief isn’t in sight until Tuesday- when a cold front is expected to move in.

