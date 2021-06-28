OTTAWA -- A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and parts of eastern Ontario.

The alert from Envirionment Canada warns of afternoon temperatures in excess of 30 degrees and humidex values near 40, with very little relief from the heat overnight.

According to Environment Canada, Monday's high will be 33 C with a humidex of 40 and a UV index of 8 or very high.

There is a chance of showers, and wind will gust to 40 km/h.

There is a chance of showers in the evening hours. Overnight, the sky clears, with a muggy low of 20 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 31 C and a humidex of 38.

There's a strong chance of showers in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 25 C.

July arrives on Thursday, with clouds and a chance of showers and high of 22 C.

Tips for protecting yourself and helping others during hot weather from Ottawa Public Health